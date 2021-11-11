Tommy Welch has the 'talent' and the 'punch power' to become a future heavyweight star, says Mick Hennessy

Tommy Welch has "star appeal" but the British heavyweight contender is "too exciting" in his reckless pursuit of a knockout, says promoter Mick Hennessy.
Welch has already showcased his raw power in the professional ranks, with four swift stoppages in his unbeaten career, and he could deliver another destructive win in Coventry on Saturday night.
But promoter Mick Hennessy, who was worked with the likes of Tyson and Hughie Fury, has urged Welch to utilise his razor-sharp skills.
"He's too exciting at the moment, because he needs to box more," Hennessy told Sky Sports about the 26-year-old, who is the son of former world title challenger Scott Welch.
"Tommy has got great potential. He's exciting, he's a character, but he has got boxing ability.
"Sometimes, because of how aggressive he is, and how he wants to get the knockout, that can stall things. When you start loading up, as we all know, the knockout won't come.
"But Tommy has got great boxing ability as well as punch power. With Scott and with us, there's not a lot Scott doesn't know about the game, certainly heavyweights.
"He's got incredible potential to go all the way, but it's a big learning curve for him, especially in the heavyweight division. We all know you've got to get it right, because they can only be one punch away."
Welch is part of a fiercely contested division, which features massive names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but Hennessy believes the Brighton boxer has all the raw qualities needed to become a hugely popular champion.
Asked about Welch's rival contenders, Hennessy said: "I think he's capable of beating any of them.
"Tommy has been on the England squad and he's sparred all the big names that you would compare him with about now.
"He's definitely got star appeal, no question. He's a great character, he's very, very determined and he'll go through brick walls to try and get what he wants.
"He's applying himself training-wise now, which has been a problem in the past. But if he does everything, listens to his dad and to us, and he applies himself one million per cent, then he's got the talent, the aggression and the punch power.
"He's got it all."