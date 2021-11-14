Terri Harper and Kid Galahad lost their world championships after both being knocked out

Terri Harper and Kid Galahad's world championship reigns were dramatically ended by a pair of knockout defeats on Saturday night in Sheffield.

Harper lost her WBC super-featherweight title to Alycia Baumgardner before Galahad was beaten for his IBF featherweight title by Kiko Martinez.

Harper had looked slower than her opponent from the opening bell and Baumgardner gave her a warning of what was to come with some early, sharp punches.

Image: Harper was clocked by a big right hand in the fourth round

In the second round Harper was hurt, and the fight was ended in a flash in the fourth round.

Baumgardner landed a flush right hand and Harper was out on her feet - the referee jumped in to rescue her.

It was the first loss of Harper's 13-fight career.

Image: Harper was beaten for the first time

Baumgardner joins fellow American Mikaela Mayer as a titleholder in the super-featherweight division. Mayer unified the IBF and WBO belts last weekend. Hyun Mi Choi holds the WBA.

Galahad's reign as champion, which only began three months ago, was cut short in a major upset.

Image: Kid Galahad was knocked out by Kiko Martinez

Martinez, a former world champion who is now 35, dropped him with an overhand right in the final seconds of the fifth round. The bell for the end of the round gave Galahad a timely reprieve.

But Martinez then smashed him with another right hand, seconds into the sixth round, knocking him out.

Martinez became a two-weight world champion in the process.

Image: Kid Galahad's world title reign was just three months

