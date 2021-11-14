Terri Harper and Kid Galahad lost their world championships after both being knocked out

Richard Riakporhe, Caroline Dubois, Florian Marku and the Azim brothers feature on Saturday night in London, before Terence Crawford fights Shawn Porter in the early hours of Sunday from Las Vegas, both live on Sky Sports

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Sunday 14 November 2021 07:16, UK

Terri Harper v Alycia Baumgardner, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sheffield..13 November 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Image: Harper lost to Baumgardner by stoppage

Terri Harper and Kid Galahad's world championship reigns were dramatically ended by a pair of knockout defeats on Saturday night in Sheffield.

Harper lost her WBC super-featherweight title to Alycia Baumgardner before Galahad was beaten for his IBF featherweight title by Kiko Martinez.

Harper had looked slower than her opponent from the opening bell and Baumgardner gave her a warning of what was to come with some early, sharp punches.

Terri Harper v Alycia Baumgardner, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sheffield..13 November 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Image: Harper was clocked by a big right hand in the fourth round

In the second round Harper was hurt, and the fight was ended in a flash in the fourth round.

Baumgardner landed a flush right hand and Harper was out on her feet - the referee jumped in to rescue her.

Trending

It was the first loss of Harper's 13-fight career.

Terri Harper v Alycia Baumgardner, WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Title, Sheffield..13 November 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.Terri Harper
Image: Harper was beaten for the first time

Baumgardner joins fellow American Mikaela Mayer as a titleholder in the super-featherweight division. Mayer unified the IBF and WBO belts last weekend. Hyun Mi Choi holds the WBA.

Also See:

Galahad's reign as champion, which only began three months ago, was cut short in a major upset.

Kid Galahad v Kiko Martinez, IBF Featherweight World Title, Sheffield..14 November 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing..
Image: Kid Galahad was knocked out by Kiko Martinez

Martinez, a former world champion who is now 35, dropped him with an overhand right in the final seconds of the fifth round. The bell for the end of the round gave Galahad a timely reprieve.

But Martinez then smashed him with another right hand, seconds into the sixth round, knocking him out.

Martinez became a two-weight world champion in the process.

Kid Galahad
Image: Kid Galahad's world title reign was just three months

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema