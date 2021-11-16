Tyson Fury's next fight not ordered by WBC with Dillian Whyte waiting for confirmation of world title shot

Tyson Fury's expected fight against Dillian Whyte is yet to be confirmed after the WBC opted not to officially order a mandatory WBC heavyweight title fight.

Fury was expected to receive confirmation of his next WBC title fight, with Whyte sitting in pole position to challenge due to his status as the WBC 'interim' champion.

But the WBC did not reveal Fury's mandatory commitments at its annual convention on Tuesday, meaning Whyte must wait longer for the fight to be sanctioned.

A list of the latest WBC rankings was tweeted out by the governing body, with no mention of the mandatory challenger.

The WBC passed a ruling last month that Fury must defend his belt against the WBC 'interim' champion, if he could not agree an undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk within 30 days.

Usyk is already committed to a rematch against Anthony Joshua and with the WBC deadline now gone, then Fury vs Whyte would appear the only possible outcome.

Image: Dillian Whyte knocked out Alexander Povetkin to regain the WBC 'interim' title in March

US promoter Bob Arum has suggested that Fury could return to Britain for a fight next year after his 11th-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in last month's trilogy clash in Las Vegas.

Arum has previously told Sky Sports: "Who Fury fights next will be determined by Fury.

Image: Fury retained the WBC belt with a dramatic win over Deontay Wilder

"If the fight is in the UK, I would think Whyte would be a good possibility, as well as Joe Joyce.

"It is very, very important that Tyson, having done his last five fights in the US, that he goes back and does a fight in the UK."

