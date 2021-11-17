Tim Tszyu forced 12 rounds by Takeshi Inoue but still delivers major statement about world title hopes

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Wednesday 17 November 2021 13:32, UK

Tim Tszyu
Image: Tim Tszyu could be a future world champ

Tim Tszyu battered Takeshi Inoue in a one-sided demonstration that he is ready for the world title scene on Wednesday in Australia.

Tszyu knocked Inoue down for the only time in the 12th round but was forced to settle for a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

The Australian, whose father Kostya Tszyu was a pound-for-pound great who fought Ricky Hatton, is the mandatory challenger to WBO super-welterweight champion Brian Castano.

Tszyu's shot at a world title could come soon after he extended his unbeaten record to 20-0.

Tszyu pulverised Inoue to the body but his run of five consecutive stoppages was brought to a halt simply by his opponent's toughness.

Inoue partly lost his footing in the final round when he finally touched the canvas.

"The guy's built like a brick wall," Tszyu said. "I don't think any heavyweights can drop him. I'm sure he's going to be sore tomorrow.

"I heard him squeal, his face is battered and look at his body. He's so tough."

