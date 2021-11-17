Charles Martin to return against Luis Ortiz in IBF heavyweight eliminator on January 1 in Florida

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Wednesday 17 November 2021 22:20, UK

Luis Ortiz was KO'd in his rematch with Deontay Wilder

Charles Martin and Luis Ortiz will collide in a heavyweight fight on January 1 in Florida.

It will be an IBF eliminator, offering Martin the opportunity to inch closer to the belt that he briefly held before he lost it to Anthony Joshua in 2016.

Martin is coming off the back of a career-best knockout of Gerald Washington.

Prince Charles Martin
Image: Charles Martin lost the IBF belt to Anthony Joshua

Ortiz, the 44 year old from Cuba, was twice knocked out in WBC title challenges by Deontay Wilder, the only losses of a 36-fight career.

Frank Sanchez, the undefeated Cuban prospect, will fight Carlos Negron on the undercard.

Sanchez most recently came through a battle of unbeaten heavyweights against Efe Ajagba.

Frank Sanchez
Image: Frank Sanchez made a statement by beating Efe Ajagba

Gerald Washington, in his comeback from losing to Martin, will fight Ali Eren Demirezen.

Michael Coffie will receive a rematch with Jonnie Rice after he was shockingly knocked out in their first meeting.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Natasha Jonas
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

