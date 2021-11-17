Charles Martin to return against Luis Ortiz in IBF heavyweight eliminator on January 1 in Florida

Charles Martin and Luis Ortiz will collide in a heavyweight fight on January 1 in Florida.

It will be an IBF eliminator, offering Martin the opportunity to inch closer to the belt that he briefly held before he lost it to Anthony Joshua in 2016.

Martin is coming off the back of a career-best knockout of Gerald Washington.

Image: Charles Martin lost the IBF belt to Anthony Joshua

Ortiz, the 44 year old from Cuba, was twice knocked out in WBC title challenges by Deontay Wilder, the only losses of a 36-fight career.

Frank Sanchez, the undefeated Cuban prospect, will fight Carlos Negron on the undercard.

Sanchez most recently came through a battle of unbeaten heavyweights against Efe Ajagba.

Image: Frank Sanchez made a statement by beating Efe Ajagba

Gerald Washington, in his comeback from losing to Martin, will fight Ali Eren Demirezen.

Michael Coffie will receive a rematch with Jonnie Rice after he was shockingly knocked out in their first meeting.

