Nick Campbell, the Scottish heavyweight prospect, extends unbeaten rise with stoppage win

Nick Campbell clobbered Phil Williams in three rounds to improve his undefeated rise in the domestic heavyweight scene.

The Scottish prospect has now won each of his first four fights after he inflicted a one-sided beating on Williams.

Campbell knocked Williams to the canvas inside 90 seconds with a flurry of quickfire shots.

He followed up with a succession of thudding body punches.

Campbell landed a nasty right hand in the third round which wobbled Williams. Campbell sent him crashing to the floor again and the referee intervened.

Campbell is a former professional rugby player, and a team-mate of darts world champion Gerwyn Price.

His switch to boxing is inspired by his dream of becoming the first British heavyweight champion from Scotland.