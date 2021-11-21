Tyson Fury says his next world title fight will be decided by who is 'available' and not who he would prefer to fight

Tyson Fury says his own world heavyweight title ambitions do not "make much sense" as he must instead pick an "available" opponent for his next fight.
Fury's US promoter Bob Arum has suggested the British star would ideally like to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight.
But Usyk is set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a rematch with Anthony Joshua, meaning Fury is now expected to put his WBC belt on the line in a fight against Dillian Whyte.
"I'm just chilling, enjoying life, taking one day at a time, and enjoying myself," Fury told Sky Sports as he attended BOXXER Fight Night in Wembley.
"I'm not really interested, because to be honest it doesn't really make much sense who I want to fight at this moment.
"It's who's available and what makes sense later on."
Whyte says Fury should have 'no choice' over a world title fight, telling Sky Sports this week: "He [Fury] will try to fight Usyk, because Usyk is a much easier fight for him.
"Wherever they want the fight, whenever they want the fight, I don't care!" 🐺🔥@DillianWhyte vows to 'finish' rivalry with @Tyson_Fury— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 19, 2021
"Fury has been mandated to fight me twice. He asked for the WBC 'Diamond' belt to fight me, but ran away when they agreed. He just keeps making excuses.
"Hopefully now he's got no choice. What's he going to do? Throw the belt in the bin and run away from more money than he got to fight (Deontay) Wilder?
"He said he was going to fight me after he beat Wilder, then he ran away. Let's see what he does."
The WBC stated last month Fury and Usyk had 30 days to agree a fight, or Fury would be ordered to face the WBC interim champion, Whyte.
Despite the expiry of that deadline, Top Rank boss Arum told Sky Sports: "The alternative is that if Joshua decides not to exercise his rematch against Usyk and decides to step aside, the fight we would like to make is between Usyk and Fury.
"That is a fight to unify the titles once and for all.
"Then Joshua can fight the winner of the undisputed fight.
"Whyte can stand in line and fight the winner ultimately.
"That's what Tyson would like. And I represent Tyson. That is his preference.
"If they want to fight each other, which I believe they do? I would facilitate it."
A shoulder injury forced Whyte to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Otto Wallin, although he expects to recover in time to challenge Fury.
"Wherever they want the fight, whenever they want the fight, I don't care," said Whyte.
"I've been trying to fight him for a long time. I've been ready to fight him for a long time. I just want to fight him for the world title now."
