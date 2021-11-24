Tyson Fury 'adamant' over quick return but 'doesn't know' about opponent, says Ben Shalom after ringside meeting

Tyson Fury told promoter Ben Shalom "he will definitely be fighting" in early 2022 but has no opponent teed up, it has been revealed.

The WBC heavyweight champion joined BOXXER promoter Shalom at ringside on Saturday night as Fury's cousin Hosea Burton suffered a battling defeat to Dan Azeez in their British title fight.

Fury has emerged as the No 1 heavyweight in the world after two demolitions of Deontay Wilder, but the WBC has still not announced Dillian Whyte as his mandatory challenger, leaving him without a confirmed opponent for a swift return.

Image: Dillian Whyte is the WBC interim champion

"He told me that he will definitely be fighting in February or March but doesn't know who it will be against," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It's out of Tyson's hands.

"But he does want to fight in February or March, whether it's against Dillian or not.

"He is adamant about that."

Image: Tyson Fury and Ben Shalom at BOXXER Fight Night on Saturday

Shalom added about Fury: "He's a great guy. We are both from Manchester and we know the same people. We have a similar understanding.

"It was good to see him at our show. He is very supportive."

Anthony Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to attempt to claw back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he lost to Oleksandr Usyk after a unanimous decision loss in September.

That narrows down the options for Fury, who told Sky Sports on Saturday: "I'm not really interested, because to be honest it doesn't really make much sense who I want to fight at this moment.

"It's who's available and what makes sense later on."

Whyte has told Sky Sports about chasing down Fury: "Hopefully now he's got no choice. What's he going to do? Throw the belt in the bin and run away from more money than he got to fight Wilder?

"He said he was going to fight me after he beat Wilder, then he ran away. Let's see what he does."

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes Fury in the US, previously told Sky Sports: "It is very, very important that Tyson, having done his last five fights in the US, that he goes back and does a fight in the UK."

Britain's undefeated contender Joe Joyce was also suggested as an opponent by Arum.

Image: Joe Joyce was named as a potential opponent by promoter Bob Arum

"Joyce will fight anyone," Joyce's management SJAM told Sky Sports. "He's never turned down a fight and now he's ready for the real elite of heavyweight boxing.

"He's No 1 with the WBO and No 2 with the WBC and he wants to win belts. I'm speaking to his promoters [headed by Frank Warren] regularly and they know what our objectives are.

"A fight with a boxer of Fury's quality is something he would relish.

"Joe's durability and engine are a match for anyone in the sport."