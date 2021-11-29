Amir Khan and Kell Brook have finally confirmed their massive British battle in Manchester on February 19

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle the biggest rivalry in British boxing in their massive grudge fight on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Khan and Brook's heated dispute will be ended at last when they share the ring in their long-awaited showdown at AO Arena in Manchester.

The British duo have triumphed in huge world title fights during their thrilling careers, but defeat is now unthinkable for Khan and Brook, with their proud legacies on the line.

Image: Khan collides with Brook in a long-awaited grudge fight in Manchester

“This is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years and we are delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash for them, live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports said: "Amir Khan against Kell Brook is here at last and we'll bring you an unforgettable evening of action as these two huge names in British boxing finally settle that long-running rivalry.

"Khan and Brook have been asked about this fight for a decade, despite their success as world champions, and now we get the answer in Manchester on February 19.

"We've covered some of the biggest fights in the careers of Khan and Brook, but this one is special - a heated feud has simmered for years and there's so much pride at stake.

Image: The British rivals will put their reputations at stake

"Will it be Khan or Brook who wins? It's a real 50-50 fight and you'll find out in February!"

Tickets for Khan vs Brook will first be made available via an exclusive priority pre-sale.

Fans can register for the pre-sale at Boxxer.com

With the event expected to sell out quickly, fans who wish to attend the event are strongly encouraged to register for the pre-sale to avoid disappointment.