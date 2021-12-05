Anthony Yarde crushes Lyndon Arthur with a fourth-round knockout in their grudge rematch

Anthony Yarde knocked out Lyndon Arthur in their rematch in London on Saturday night to gain revenge after losing their first fight.

Yarde delivered a devastating reminder of the power that he possesses by ending Arthur's undefeated streak inside four rounds.

He had bludgeoned Arthur by fighting at a high pace from the opening bell and, after clearly hurting Arthur with a succession of uppercuts, he floored him with a right hook.

Image: Yarde stopped Arthur in four rounds

Arthur regained his footing but he did not beat the count in time, and the referee called a halt to the fight.

Manchester's Arthur had upset his London rival in their first fight a year ago by coolly out-boxing him but he had no answer for Yarde's power-punching in their rematch.

Image: Arthur won last year's first fight but had his unbeaten record ended

Yarde gained the Commonwealth and WBO intercontinental light-heavyweight titles.

He is now well-positioned for a shot at the world championship.

Image: Anthony Yarde won the Commonwealth and WBO intercontinental belts

His promoter Frank Warren insisted that there is an agreement with Top Rank's Bob Arum that Yarde will be the next challenger for the winner of Joe Smith Jr's WBO title defence against Callum Johnson on January 15.

Yarde had fallen short in his first world title fight, a brave and unexpected challenge of Sergey Kovalev in 2019, but after losing family members to Covid-19 he has now completed his biggest win so far.

