Devin Haney retains WBC lightweight belt by outpointing Joseph Diaz Jr to put himself on collision course with George Kambosos Jr

Devin Haney delivered his best performance so far to slickly outclass Joseph Diaz Jr on Saturday night in Las Vegas to keep hold of his WBC lightweight belt.

He then verbally agreed to fight George Kambosos Jr, who shocked Teofimo Lopez last week to become the division's No 1 and was watching Haney from ringside.

Haney demonstrates a massive speed and skill advantage by comprehensively out-jabbing Diaz Jr in the early stages of his title defence.

Image: Haney is the unbeaten WBC titleholder

Diaz Jr pushed Haney at times, and never let him coast to the final bell, occasionally grabbing his attention by flinging body shots.

But Haney impressively threw back with more conviction every time, keeping Diaz Jr at range and putting him in his place.

Diaz Jr went for broke in the 12th round but Haney avoided his onslaught.

The judges' scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.

"We have to go in there and settle it," Haney told Kambosos Jr on DAZN.

Kambosos Jr replied: "If we make it happen, it will be an exciting fight. Now, we can talk."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vasiliy Lomachenko dismantled Masayoshi Nakatani in his previous fight

They are both locked into a thrilling lightweight world title scene which still includes the phenomenal Vasiliy Lomachenko, who returns to the ring next Saturday against Richard Commey live on Sky Sports.

"It's my goal in boxing now. Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation," Lomachenko has warned.

He was upset last year in a fight for the IBF, WBA, WBO and a version of the WBC titles by Teofimo Lopez.

That result set up the mouth-watering prospect of four, young, undefeated Americans at the pinnacle of the division - Lopez, Haney, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, who will fight Isaac Cruz on Sunday night.

Image: George Kambosos Jr was ringside to scout Haney

But Lopez never successfully defended his belts and was shocked a week ago by Australia's Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos Jr and Haney each hold a different version of the WBC lightweight title.

Jessica McCaskill retained her undisputed welterweight championship on the undercard by stopping Kandi Wyatt in seven rounds

Filip Hrgovic's heavyweight rise continued by flooring Emir Ahmatovic three times in a third-round win.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles