Devin Haney retains WBC lightweight belt by outpointing Joseph Diaz Jr to put himself on collision course with George Kambosos Jr

Devin Haney delivered his best performance so far to slickly outclass Joseph Diaz Jr on Saturday night in Las Vegas to keep hold of his WBC lightweight belt.
He then verbally agreed to fight George Kambosos Jr, who shocked Teofimo Lopez last week to become the division's No 1 and was watching Haney from ringside.
Haney demonstrates a massive speed and skill advantage by comprehensively out-jabbing Diaz Jr in the early stages of his title defence.
Diaz Jr pushed Haney at times, and never let him coast to the final bell, occasionally grabbing his attention by flinging body shots.
But Haney impressively threw back with more conviction every time, keeping Diaz Jr at range and putting him in his place.
Trending
- Winners and losers under Rangnick at Man Utd?
- 'Not acceptable' - Hasenhuttl criticises McCarthy's professionalism
- Hamilton's 'intense' pole journey creates big chance
- Carra meets Gerrard: On Rodgers and ambitions at Aston Villa
- Verstappen rues 'brutal' crash | Defining moment in title race?
- PL hits and misses: Super-sub Origi, Man City statement
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Real in for Lingard? Mendy's new Chelsea deal
- Dier: Conte's training is tough but fear factor is overhyped
- Verstappen's last-lap crash gives Hamilton crucial pole
- Yarde KOs Arthur to gain revenge in rematch
Diaz Jr went for broke in the 12th round but Haney avoided his onslaught.
The judges' scores were 116-112, 117-111, 117-111.
"We have to go in there and settle it," Haney told Kambosos Jr on DAZN.
Kambosos Jr replied: "If we make it happen, it will be an exciting fight. Now, we can talk."
They are both locked into a thrilling lightweight world title scene which still includes the phenomenal Vasiliy Lomachenko, who returns to the ring next Saturday against Richard Commey live on Sky Sports.
"It's my goal in boxing now. Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation," Lomachenko has warned.
He was upset last year in a fight for the IBF, WBA, WBO and a version of the WBC titles by Teofimo Lopez.
That result set up the mouth-watering prospect of four, young, undefeated Americans at the pinnacle of the division - Lopez, Haney, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, who will fight Isaac Cruz on Sunday night.
But Lopez never successfully defended his belts and was shocked a week ago by Australia's Kambosos Jr.
Kambosos Jr and Haney each hold a different version of the WBC lightweight title.
Jessica McCaskill retained her undisputed welterweight championship on the undercard by stopping Kandi Wyatt in seven rounds
Filip Hrgovic's heavyweight rise continued by flooring Emir Ahmatovic three times in a third-round win.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles