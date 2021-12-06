Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight - Tyron Woodley to step in for rematch as replacement opponent

Fury and Paul had been due to settle their social media grudge on December 18 in Florida; Paul will fight Tyron Woodley instead

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 6 December 2021 15:28, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Jake Paul sparked a huge brawl when he stole Floyd Mayweather's cap earlier this year

Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul, who will instead have a rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Fury pulled out due to "a medical condition", Paul claimed on social media while confirming his new opponent for December 18.

Paul will instead have a second fight with former UFC champion Woodley, who he outpointed earlier this year.

Tommy Fury
Image: Tommy Fury is out of the fight with Jake Paul

Fury and Paul had argued back and forth culminating in a heated press conference last week but they must now wait to bring an end to their feud.

Paul is undefeated in his four professional fights since swapping the world of YouTube for boxing.

Trending

The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has won each of his seven fights.

Paul went the distance for the first time
Image: Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley again

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh

Also See:

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema