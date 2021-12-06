Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight - Tyron Woodley to step in for rematch as replacement opponent

Tommy Fury has withdrawn from his fight against Jake Paul, who will instead have a rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Fury pulled out due to "a medical condition", Paul claimed on social media while confirming his new opponent for December 18.

Paul will instead have a second fight with former UFC champion Woodley, who he outpointed earlier this year.

Image: Tommy Fury is out of the fight with Jake Paul

Fury and Paul had argued back and forth culminating in a heated press conference last week but they must now wait to bring an end to their feud.

Paul is undefeated in his four professional fights since swapping the world of YouTube for boxing.

The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has won each of his seven fights.

Image: Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley again

