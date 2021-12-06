Gervonta Davis retains his WBA lightweight title after unanimous decision win over Isaac Cruz on Sunday

Gervonta Davis battled past Isaac Cruz on Sunday night in Los Angeles to keep hold of his WBA lightweight championship in a thriving lightweight scene.

'Tank' won a unanimous decision to remain an undefeated three-weight world champion as the division hots up.

Vasiliy Lomachenko makes his return on Saturday against Richard Commey, live on Sky Sports, while Devin Haney retained his WBC belt on Saturday, a week after George Kambosos Jr upset Teofimo Lopez to become the No 1.

Image: George Kambosos Jr is the lightweight ruler after upsetting Teofimo Lopez

Ryan Garcia, another unbeaten US starlet, reacted to Davis' latest win: "Gervonta gets away with fighting C-level fighters, out of all the lightweights he's the weakest! His toughest test was Leo Santa Cruz, he almost lost tonight. Bring it on I've been calling you out for a while."

Davis said after victory: "All those guys are easy work. I'm the top dog."

He was made to scrap harder than expected to remain undefeated by his game opponent Cruz.

Image: Davis blamed a hand injury for his 16-fight KO streak ending

Davis was not given a second to breathe for the entirety of the fight amid an onslaught of pressure.

Eventually Davis was able to time his trademark power punches but later said that an injured hand prevented him stopping Cruz inside the distance.

The judges' scores were 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

Davis is now undefeated in 26 with 24 knockouts - he had stopped his previous 16 opponents.

Image: Davis added his claim to be the lightweight division's biggest threat

He owns the WBA 'regular' belt while, 24 hours earlier, Devin Haney retained a version of the WBC title.

George Kambosos Jr is the recognised No 1 in the division having beaten Teofimo Lopez a week ago to claim gold from every governing body.

Lopez had, last year, upset Vasiliy Lomachenko who has since rebounded with a spiteful stoppage win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This iconic Lomachenko work-out at London's York Hall had boxing fans in dreamland

Lomachenko is back in the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, against Richard Commey.

"It's my goal in boxing now," he said. "Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation."

The division spearheaded by four young unbeaten Americans - Lopez, Davis, Haney and Garcia - was shaken by Australia's Kambosos Jr last week and now Lomachenko will have the chance to stake his claim that he is still the master.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday December 12 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Sunday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester - Sky Sports Box Office

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles