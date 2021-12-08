Josh Taylor taunts Jack Catterall about his tactics at London press conference ahead of undisputed world title fight

Josh Taylor taunted Jack Catterall about his tactics as Scotland's undisputed champion insisted he is "almost unbeatable" ahead of their world title fight.
Taylor went head to head again with Catterall at a London press conference, just a day after a media event in Edinburgh, and the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-lightweight title holder sparked a fiery exchange with his WBO mandatory challenger.
Catterall, who earned his world title shot after 26 straight wins, suggested that he will ruin Taylor's reputation with a shock defeat at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on February 26, live on Sky Sports.
"I'm going to win," said Catterall. "There's several ways that I can win this fight. No question in my mind, no doubt in my mind."
Taylor replied: "By how?"
"Turning up to Scotland and being Jack Catterall. I'm going to beat you," said Catterall.
Taylor questioned him again: "How are you going to do that and what way?"
"I'm going to punch your head in," responded Catterall.
Taylor said: "Oh, it's as easy as that is it? Go back to bed."
Victory over Jose Ramirez had completed Taylor's collection of world titles last year, while he also holds wins over highly-rated rivals such as Regis Prograis, Viktor Postol and Ivan Baranchyk.
Fighting in front of his Scottish fans, Taylor fully expects to deliver another dominant performance against Catterall.
"I believe I'm one of the best fighters on the planet and now everyone else thinks it too," he said.
"I'm proving it time and time again that I can beat the best in the business.
"This fight on February 26 is no different. I beat Jack Catterall and I beat him comfortably well, and I move on to bigger and better things.
"I believe that I'm coming into my prime now and it's going to take a real special fighter and a real good talent to topple me.
"I feel almost unbeatable at the minute."
