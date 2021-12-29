Deontay Wilder 'lacks in a lot of areas' says 'Prince' Charles Martin who reveals how fight negotiations twice collapsed

Deontay Wilder would not have landed his trademark knockout punch had negotiations resulted in a fight, says 'Prince' Charles Martin.

The American heavyweights were twice in talks to meet inside the ring in 2020, until Wilder won an arbitration case leading to his trilogy clash against Tyson Fury.

Martin will instead make his comeback against Luis Ortiz on January 1 in an IBF eliminator which will have ramifications for the world title picture.

Image: Charles Martin will fight Luis Ortiz on January 1

"It would have been a great opportunity," Martin told Sky Sports about facing Wilder, in what would have been a clash between former world heavyweight champions.

"I always knew there was a possibility that things wouldn't go in my favour, but I had still prepared myself mentally.

"I was able to treat it like a championship fight. I gave 100 per cent effort even knowing there was a possibility it could fall through."

Ex-IBF titleholder Martin said about Wilder: "He lacks in a lot of areas.

Image: Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in his last fight

"I am pretty difficult to hit. You can't hit me flush because I never just come in [straight].

"I am always strategic."

Martin was more recently in talks to fight Andy Ruiz Jr, another former world heavyweight champion.

But the potential bout fell apart when Ruiz Jr, the first man to beat Anthony Joshua, needed knee surgery.

Image: Andy Ruiz Jr was in talks to fight Martin

"I shot him a personal DM," Martin said about Ruiz Jr. "He left it unread.

"We were training for it. The next thing? He had a surgery.

"Now I pray for no crazy calls saying that Ortiz is injured.

"Andy knew I would have whupped his ass. That's why he didn't answer me.

"Because he knew that he didn't want to fight me."

Martin's most recent fight was his most impressive performance ever - a one-punch knockout of former world title challenger Gerald Washington.

