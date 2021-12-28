Tyson Fury reigns supreme but who else would you include in Britain's top five heavyweights?

Britain has a formidable crop of heavyweights, but where would you rank the biggest names in a top five? The Panel of experts have delivered their verdict...

Tyson Fury still holds an unbeaten record and the WBC belt, but he will be threatened by mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte next year and Anthony Joshua can regain three world titles in a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Where will Fury, Joshua, Whyte and the rest fit into the panel's top five British heavyweights?

Adam Smith

Tyson Fury is number one. He had that wonderful night against Wladimir Klitschko, he's gone through hell and back personally, and he's beaten the biggest puncher in the world, in my opinion, three times in three different ways. That's why he's the best. Has he fought Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte? No. He's not going to be remembered alongside Lennox Lewis until he's done all that.

Image: Anthony Joshua is preparing for a second fight against OIeksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is a two-time world heavyweight champion, a superstar who has transcended the sport. He's been incredible and now we will see if he thrives under the pressure to become a three-time champion.

Dillian Whyte has fought everybody apart from the elite heavyweights in the division. He's long overdue his opportunity to fight for a world title. Dillian has done everything that has been asked of him, he's a throwback fighter, and he should be a world champion, but he is not yet because it's a very competitive era. Now he hopefully gets that chance to prove himself in 2022.

Joe Joyce is a number four. He's a former Olympic star, he's unbeaten, and he defeated Daniel Dubois along with a good win over Carlos Takam. Joe is on the verge. Age is not on his side and we all know he's not the hardest to hit, but he's so tough and has such a good engine. I would love to see him fight for a world title at some point.

You have got to go Daniel Dubois after that for potential. Obviously he had a setback, but that can happen in heavyweight boxing. It happened to Frank Bruno, it happened to Lewis, it's not the end of the world. He can come back. He's with a very good trainer in Shane McGuigan and let's see what he can do.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Joe Joyce

5. Daniel Dubois

Matthew Macklin

Tyson Fury at number one. He's the proven man, he's undefeated and he's the lineal champion. Fury is universally accepted as the number one.

You have got to go AJ after that. He lost to Oleksandr Usyk, but he beat Dillian Whyte. Yes, it was a long time ago, but I would still put AJ at two.

Whyte is at number three. He's proven it. Dillian had two brilliant fights with Derek Chisora, which were both great battles, and he ultimately prevailed in them.

But you have got to give Chisora credit, he's tough as old boots, and he really put Usyk under pressure. Chisora has also fought regularly at a higher level than Joe Joyce.

Joyce beat Dubois and has got great pedigree, he won an Olympic silver medal, and he's deceivingly much better than you expect.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Derek Chisora

5. Joe Joyce

Johnny Nelson

Tyson Fury is at number one for obvious reasons, because he's proven himself again in an epic fight against Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua has been there at the top as a two-time world heavyweight champion. He's got that experience and we know what he's capable of doing.

Dillian Whyte has put himself in a position where he's ready to challenge for a world title. If there's any man in boxing at any weight that deserves that chance, it's Dillian Whyte. He's done everything asked of him and more.

Joe Joyce is a juggernaut and what you hear from people in boxing, they know Joe Joyce, and he has the respect of so many current fighters.

Then Daniel Dubois. After that stoppage when he suffered a shattered eye socket, a defeat like that is going to make or break you. I think that defeat is going to make Dubois.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Joe Joyce

5. Daniel Dubois

Natasha Jonas

Tyson Fury would be at number one. He's unbeaten, he's the WBC champion, and he's coming off another great win over Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua is at number two. He's a two-time world champion who has produced some very impressive title defences.

Image: Joe Joyce extended his unbeaten record with a stoppage of Carlos Takam

Joe Joyce. He's a former Olympic silver medallist, he produced another dominant win over Carlos Takam this year, and he's yet to suffer a professional defeat.

Dillian Whyte. For me, after the Joshua fight, Whyte was the most improved boxer in Britain by a mile. I'm just not sure if he's developed anything new since those two fights against Derek Chisora.

I will go for Chisora too. He's that level where he's not quite world class, but he's way above the domestic scene.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Joe Joyce

4. Dillian Whyte

5. Derek Chisora

Carl Froch

Tyson Fury is at number one, because he's Britain's current world heavyweight champion and he's still unbeaten. Fury's third fight against Deontay Wilder had absolutely everything, but Fury overpowered him in the end. You are running out of names of people who could actually beat Fury.

It's got to be Anthony Joshua next due to his past achievements. He's a two-time world heavyweight champion. But I think he needs to rediscover the same explosive style and ruthless instinct that he showed in that win over Wladimir Klitschko.

Dillian Whyte is at number three. He gives everybody a really hard fight and he's still got more to achieve in the sport. I believe he's capable of pulling off a really big victory.

Joe Joyce is a former Olympic silver medallist and he's still unbeaten as a professional. Joe is incredibly tough and could be a real danger to the top heavyweights.

Daniel Dubois had a bad loss against Joyce, but Joyce can do that to anyone, and I still think he's got big potential.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Joe Joyce

5. Daniel Dubois

George Groves

Tyson Fury is at number one. He's on a brilliant run of form and physically he's huge. Tyson makes his size count a lot of the time. Sometimes that size masks the things he does wrong, but he's also agile, has got decent hand speed, and now has a lot of confidence. Since beating Wladimir Klitschko, the best name on his record is Deontay Wilder. I would like to see him in some domestic dust-ups to see how he fares.

I think number two is Anthony Joshua. He's beaten some good names when he's really risen to the occasion. Joshua can punch and technically he throws his shots well. There's a lot more that he could easily develop in his game. AJ has got that win over Whyte as well, which would stand him in good stead if they fought again.

Image: Dillian Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte is ahead of the rest. He's got a vicious left hook, it's a fantastic shot. I think sometimes he might over-think stuff. For example, when he boxed Derek Chisora, he received a 'Get out of Jail' card when he iced him with that hook. But Dillian is a real student of the game now who is dedicated to his craft.

Joe Joyce is like a wild card. He's crude and if you throw him in there, he might give anybody a hard night of work, or he might get his head boxed off. Joyce has got great momentum and his confidence will be up since the Dubois win. Hopefully we see him in another meaningful fight soon. Joseph Parker could be a great fight for Joyce.

The chasing pack includes the likes of Hughie Fury and Daniel Dubois, but Derek Chisora could still pose a severe test for those guys. Derek is a fantastic gatekeeper for the heavyweight division, if you want to break through to elite level. You are not going to have an easy night against Chisora when he's up for it.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Joe Joyce

5. Derek Chisora

Dave Coldwell

Tyson Fury is the number one because he's the hardest to beat. Even when he had an off night against Otto Wallin and a couple of the others, he still comes through with a win. Tyson can box in numerous styles. For me, my perception of him changed when he showed what he could do in the second Wilder fight. The third fight, when Tyson just went in for a tear up, technically he did not look great. It was not his best night but again he still won.

Anthony Joshua is next due to what he's achieved, but also he's a very good fighter. Just because he traded with Andy Ruiz Jr and got beaten, and then fought and lost to a master boxer in Oleksandr Usyk does not make him a bad fighter. He only made a couple of bad decisions and he has still produced some fantastic victories.

Image: Joe Joyce resumes his pursuit of a world title shot in 2022

If you look at Dillian Whyte's resume, he's ticked boxes left, right and centre. Dillian has been consistently fighting top-class opponents. He's a real throwback fighter and deserves his recognition and his world title shot.

Joe Joyce is at number four. Even though he has not got the fastest hands and he looks hittable, Joe's punches keep landing and they keep having an effect. He also takes his opponent's shots and keeps coming. Joe could be a nightmare for anyone to face, because he's relentless and punches hard.

People can talk about Derek Chisora's losses all they want, but look who he's fought and lost against. The other British heavyweights have not fought and beat anyone better than Derek. Without a doubt, he's number five.

1. Tyson Fury

2. Anthony Joshua

3. Dillian Whyte

4. Joe Joyce

5. Derek Chisora