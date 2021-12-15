Hughie Fury clash 'talked up' by Michael Hunter, says promoter Ben Shalom: 'Definitely a fight we are looking at'

Michael Hunter "likes the fight" against Hughie Fury but no heavyweight has been "begging for" it, says promoter Ben Shalom.
Fury plans to explode into the world championship picture in 2022 with a landmark victory but luring one of the division's most respected names has not been simple.
"It is difficult for Hughie because he is a heavyweight that everyone wants to avoid," BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports.
"Hunter has been talking up that fight. He likes the fight. But I don't think it's a fight that anyone is begging for.
"Hunter is desperate for an opportunity in the UK because he feels like he's got a lot of improvement potential.
"Hughie is a tough operator and is a lot younger than Hunter.
"This is definitely a fight we are looking at for Hughie."
Hunter has his own title ambitions but was held to a shock draw by Jerry Forrest.
'The Bounty Hunter' has previously come to the UK to stop Martin Bakole.
Fury, the cousin of the WBC heavyweight champion, impressively halted the rugged Christian Hammer in a demonstration of his newly-improved punch power.
"Chris Arreola and Andy Ruiz Jr are also possible," Shalom said for Fury's next opponent.
"We are looking for the biggest fight possible because we believe Hughie is ready to step up.
"But the difficulty is that nobody wants to fight him.
"He is an awkward fighter, a difficult fight for anyone. And he is a lot younger than the other heavyweights, at least four or five years younger than most of them.
"We expect his next fight to be of real significance.
"We are talking to two of the really big promoters in the US now. We expect to hear exciting news soon about Hughie."
Fury is ranked at No 4 by the WBA and No 13 by the IBF.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles