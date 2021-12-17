Artur Beterbiev glared at Marcus Browne at their weigh-in amid talk of a future clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Artur Beterbiev has been linked with a fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez ahead of his WBC and IBF light-heavyweight title fight against Marcus Browne in Montreal, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Saturday morning

Friday 17 December 2021 09:40, UK

Artur Beterbiev
Image: Artur Beterbiev faces Marcus Browne, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Saturday

Artur Beterbiev glared at Marcus Browne as the unified world champion targets another explosive win that would fuel speculation about a Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight.

The fearsome Beterbiev can maintain his 100 per cent knockout record when he defends his WBC and IBF light-heavyweight belts against Browne in Montreal, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Saturday morning.

Beterbiev, who made weight at the second attempt, has recently been linked with an explosive showdown against Canelo.

Artur Beterbiev
Image: Beterbiev has stopped all 16 of his opponents

"I know Canelo pretty well, since he was a young man," Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told Sky Sports.

"He has expressed interest to me about fighting Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr.

"I would look forward to May or September, the two dates that Canelo likes to fight, that he would fight one of those light-heavyweights."

Browne holds a victory over Badou Jack, with his only defeat coming via a technical decision against Jean Pascal in 2019.

But Top Rank president Todd DuBoef believes Beterbiev can create fresh debate about a Canelo clash with another devastating victory.

"He is a force of nature," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"You can see his grit and his stoic behaviour.

"He does incredible strength exercises.

Watch a big KO win for Beterbiev

"Beterbiev is an absolute beast. He will hunt you down, take what you've got, and take your head off!

"He is as exciting as anyone. Everybody wants to watch him in the ring.

"The biggest thing for him is: what's next? Does he get a shot at Canelo? What are his opportunities?"

