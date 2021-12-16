Artur Beterbiev is 'a beast' who 'will hunt you down', says Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef – will he fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

Artur Beterbiev is "a force of nature" who is hunting a major fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

Undefeated Beterbiev will defend his IBF and WBC light-heavyweight championships against Marcus Browne, live on Sky Sports, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The power-punching Russian is the only world champion in the entire sport with a 100 per cent knockout record.

⏪BETERBIEV BLOWS AWAY DEINES⏪



Back in March Artur Beterbiev showed his power once again when he defended his world titles by breaking down Adam Deines🧨



📺Beterbiev v Browne | Saturday 1am Sky Sports Main Event | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/PGeOWSo28I — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 15, 2021

"Beterbiev is the opposite of Vasiliy Lomachenko stylistically," said Top Rank's DuBoef, who promotes both men.

"He is a force of nature.

"You can see his grit and his stoic behaviour.

"He does incredible strength exercises.

"Beterbiev is an absolute beast. He will hunt you down, take what you've got, and take your head off!

"He is as exciting as anyone. Everybody wants to watch him in the ring.

"The biggest thing for him is: what's next? Does he get a shot at Canelo? What are his opportunities?"

Image: Would Canelo step up to challenge Beterbiev?

Mexican superstar Canelo is currently the undisputed super-middleweight champion and a four-division titleholder - his brave pursuit of bigger and harder tests has resulted in receiving permission from the WBC to challenge their cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

He has already stepped up to light-heavyweight once and knocked out Sergey Kovalev, but Beterbiev would represent the stiffest examination of Canelo's brilliance to date.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum previously said that Canelo is keen: "He has expressed interest to me about fighting Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr.

"I would look forward to May or September, the two dates that Canelo likes to fight, that he would fight one of those light-heavyweights.

⏪BETERBIEV UNIFIES WORLD TITLES⏪



In 2019 Artur Beterbiev produced a stunning performance as he stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the tenth round to add the WBC title to his IBF belt 👑👑



📺Beterbiev v Browne | Saturday 1am Sky Sports Main Event | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/a4CC2jorC9 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 15, 2021

"Some will way Beterbiev is too big and powerful. Others will say Canelo is special and can handle everybody.

"It is one of the biggest fights in boxing."

Beterbiev's fearsome reputation was cemented when he floored and stopped Oleksandr Gvozdyk, who was a fellow undefeated world champion, in a gruelling fight that was viewed as 50-50 beforehand.

