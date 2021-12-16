Jake Paul says he will fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Logan Paul but not Tommy Fury: 'It isn't going to happen'

Jake Paul believes he will eventually fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and even his own brother Logan Paul – but has closed the door on facing Tommy Fury.

The YouTube superstar-turned-boxer returns to the ring on Saturday night in a rematch with Tyron Woodley, who replaced the injured and unwell Fury.

Paul said to Showtime ahead of his fifth pro fight: "I will fight Canelo 100 per cent. Look at this guy Avni Yildirim [who Canelo beat earlier this year]. His nickname was 'The Turkish Warrior'. He got to fight Canelo.

Image: Canelo has been targeted by Jake Paul

"He sat down in the corner and quit. He didn't throw a punch.

"Why can he get the fight but I can't?

"I'm bigger than that guy. I'm stronger.

"It's not about how long you've been doing something. It's about how right you have been doing it."

Canelo is a four-weight world champion, currently the undisputed super-middleweight title-holder, renowned as boxing's top fighter.

Image: Could Jake Paul fight his brother?

Paul insisted that a fight with his brother Logan, who recently went the distance in an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, is also possible.

"It's talked about so much. Who knows if it will happen," he said.

"It's on the cards.

"The weird part is what we would actually do in the moment."

Paul also named Conor McGregor as a future rival and said about UFC veteran Nate Diaz's presence at his public workout on Wednesday night: "There is a reason for everything."

Image: Tommy Fury withdrew from fighting Jake Paul

But Paul has ended any hope of ever stepping into the ring with Fury, the younger brother of the WBC heavyweight champion, who withdrew from a fight on Saturday due to a broken rib and a severe chest infection.

"I don't think a fight between us will ever happen," Paul said.

"I don't want to ever give him the opportunity. He had his shot.

"I'd like to see him fight 20 more times to even get the same payday that he would have got against me.

"Sorry, Tommy. It isn't going to happen."

Image: Ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley is seeking revenge over Paul

Former UFC champion Woodley, who lost a split decision over eight rounds to Paul in their first meeting, has stepped in at short notice for a rematch.

"I don't expect this to be more difficult, based on my skills," said Paul.

"I have sparred 200 rounds since and got a lot better.

"The amount I can change between fights is massive.

Image: Jake Paul went swimming during his public workout!

"I went into camp with a chip on my shoulder because I wasn't happy with my performance last time.

"I had never been hit with a 10oz glove in a professional fight. My first three opponents didn't land a punch.

"It was a learning experience. I got buzzed - it was no problem."

Paul forced Woodley to get a tattoo saying "I love Jake Paul" to earn the rematch, and has incentivised his rival with a $500,000 bonus if he wins by knockout.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday December 18 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles