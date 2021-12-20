Jake Paul challenged by Jorge Masvidal after extending unbeaten boxing career: 'Come on over to UFC'

Jake Paul has been told by Jorge Masvidal "you can’t afford me" inside the boxing ring and has been challenged to cross over into UFC.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer emphatically knocked out Tyron Woodley, an ex-UFC champion, on Saturday night.

He then named the UFC's top names - Masvidal, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman - as potential future opponents.

Image: Jorge Masvidal responded to Jake Paul's call-out

Masvidal hit back: "You can't afford me. The names that you mentioned? You can't afford.

"I know what you pay.

"You talk a big game - $50m here, $50m there. If that was the case, Floyd Mayweather would have taken a fight with you. But he hasn't.

"You don't generate that type of revenue. You give out free tickets!

Image: Jake Paul has beaten Tyron Woodley twice

"You can't afford me to come over.

"Let me tell you a little secret about me - I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You are neither.

"Come on over to UFC. Sign a one-fight deal. I will break your jaw in front of the whole world.

"If you want it, it's here."

Image: Paul completed his best win so far against Woodley

Masvidal and Diaz had been ringside to watch Paul's latest victory inside the boxing ring.

Paul said about his future UFC rivals: "I will embarrass them, too. I promise you that."

Paul said about his future: "People should be scared. Nobody is safe. Everyone is on high alert.

Image: Paul KO'd Woodley in six rounds

"It's scary to try to put a cap on where this could go.

"The potential is unlimited. It's up to me, my team, how hard I work. I am motivated.

"After two years as a professional, this is astronomical. I would love to fight higher opposition as I go.

"Maybe, when the time is right, I'll go for the world title."

Paul is unbeaten in five professional boxing matches.

He previously mentioned Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his own brother Logan Paul as possible opponents in the future.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles