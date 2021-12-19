Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor victories in back-to-back weeks may set up intriguing fight for 2022

Amanda Serrano moved into the same weight division as Katie Taylor to defeat Miriam Gutierrez and potentially set up a fascinating battle

Sunday 19 December 2021 07:43, UK

Amanda Serrano
Image: Amanda Serrano may fight Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano sealed an impressive victory on Saturday night which could lead to a super-fight against Katie Taylor.

Serrano sailed to a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez in Florida, a week after her longstanding rival Taylor remained undefeated against Firuza Sharipova.

They may now be on a 2022 collision course for one of the best fights in women's boxing.

Puerto Rico's Serrano is a seven-weight world champion whose sole loss in 44 fights was nearly a decade ago.

Ireland's Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion and has won all 20 of her pro fights.

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine..Lightweight Titles, Liverpool.11 December 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Image: Katie Taylor stayed unbeaten against Firuza Sharipova

Serrano currently holds the unified featherweight championship but, on Saturday, she stepped up to lightweight in an indication that an agreement to fight Taylor may be close.

She shone inside the opening round against Gutierrez, peppering her with razor-sharp punches and hunting an early finish.

Serrano hurt Gutierrez with a body shot in the fourth round.

Gutierrez, a former opponent of Taylor's, was able to survive until the final bell but Serrano extended her winning streak to a 28th fight.

The scores were 99-91, 99-90 and 100-90.

One of the most intriguing fights in the sport, between Serrano and Taylor, may now await.

