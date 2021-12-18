Artur Beterbiev 'ready for the best' – is he the next rival for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in one of boxing's most fascinating fights?

Artur Beterbiev has vowed to prove himself as "the best" and his latest bludgeoning victory could put him on an unlikely collision course with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Beterbiev maintained his brutal record of being boxing's sole world champion with a 100 per cent knockout record by stopping Marcus Browne on Friday night.

He was forced to survive a shocking cut, which briefly tempted the referee to end the fight, to retain his IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles.

"We are ready for any fight," he said about his future.

"We are ready for the best - to be the best, you have to beat the best.

"I feel good. We won the fight.

"This gash is just another experience in my career.

"This is boxing and you never know what can happen."

Image: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has options in multiple weight divisions

Beterbiev is among the possibilities for boxing's pound-for-pound superstar Canelo, whose options for his next opponent transcend the weight divisions.

Canelo is a four-weight world champion already and owns the undisputed super-middleweight title after a breath-taking 11-month period where he ended the unbeaten records of three reigning title-holders.

He has been granted permission by the WBC to enter a fifth division and challenge cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

However, Beterbiev's reputation as one of boxing's most fearsome fighters makes him an outstanding candidate for Canelo to take on.

Image: Beterbiev is boxing's only champion with a 100 per cent KO record

Canelo has already entered the light-heavyweight division once to knock out Sergey Kovalev.

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes Beterbiev, told Sky Sports that Canelo is interested in making the fight happen: "I know that he would.

"He has expressed interest to me.

"Some will say Beterbiev is too big and powerful. Others will say Canelo is special and can handle everybody.

"It is one of the biggest fights in boxing."

