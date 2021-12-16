Adam and Hassan Azim return on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bill on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Adam and Hassan Azim can showcase their outrageous skills on the undercard for Amir Khan's huge British battle against Kell Brook.

Khan and Brook will finally settle their bitter rivalry in Manchester on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Adam and Hassan Azim also seeking to impress a sold-out attendance at AO Arena.

The Azim brothers produced blistering stoppage victories in front of the Sky Sports cameras when they both appeared on last month's BOXXER Fight Night.

Adam and Hassan Azim will be joined by unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley, who also resumes his ring career on the Khan vs Brook show, with more fights to be added in the coming days.

The gifted Azim brothers, who won 16 National titles between them in the amateur code, hope to inspire the next generation of talented young Asian boxers coming through in the sport.

Adam said, "I am absolutely ecstatic to be part of the huge BOXXER event on the 19th February 2022 at the AO Arena Manchester.

"I remember watching Amir Khan as a mesmerised 6-year-old, I cannot believe 13 years later I would be fighting on Amir Khan's undercard. It's a dream come true.

"I hope that we can have the same effect that Amir had on us and get more youngsters into boxing."

Hassan added, "It's a privilege to be on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard. I became a boxing fan because of Amir Khan and I cannot comprehend the excitement of now fighting on the undercard.

"Thank you to First Access, Sky Sports and BOXXER for making my dream come true."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom, said, "I'm really excited to have both brothers Adam and Hassan on another big show. I love working with them and their potential is endless.

"The Azims lit up Wembley last month and they'll bring their brand of excitement to Manchester in front of an audience that will love them.

"This is another massive platform for them to showcase their talent in front of a sold-out crowd and live viewers on Sky Box Office."

Adam Smith, head of boxing development at Sky Sports, said, "I'm excited to see Adam and Hassan Azim back in action as the talented duo display their dazzling skills on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bill.

"We were given a tantalising glimpse of Adam and Hassan's speed and power when they both produced whirlwind victories on Sky Sports last month. Adam has already been described as a future superstar by trainer Shane McGuigan, who says he is one of the hottest prospects in British boxing.

"I know Amir Khan is a big fan of both brothers - and has backed them to emulate his achievements by winning world titles. They've got a long way to go, but Adam and Hassan should deliver more fireworks on February 19!"