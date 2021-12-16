Viddal Riley added to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley will return to the ring on the undercard to Amir Khan and Kell Brook's headline fight at the AO Arena Manchester on Saturday, February 19.

Riley was a Team GB member in his amateur period and is now undefeated in four fights as a professional.

A successful artist and musician outside of the ring, Riley has over two million followers across his social media channels, all of whom will be paying close attention when he makes his BOXXER debut in February, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Image: Viddal Riley will join Khan vs Brook undercard

"Viddal is one of the most highly-rated prospects in British boxing," said Ben Shalom, founder and CEO of BOXXER.

"He's got the skills, charisma and fanbase to be a megastar. We were incredibly excited to sign him to BOXXER and we're excited to share his journey as he battles his way to the top in the coming years."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing development, said: "Viddal Riley has a perfect platform to resume his career on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bill. A massive night for British boxing.

"We've welcomed Viddal to the Sky Sports Boxing team as a social media presenter, but now he returns to the ring as an unbeaten cruiserweight contender.

Image: Viddal Riley is unbeaten in four

"It will be fascinating to follow the next step of his journey as Viddal showcases his skills in Manchester, with more exciting additions to the Khan vs Brook show to come!"

Riley's BOXXER debut will be his first time competing as a professional in his home country.

The former Team GB member represented Britain at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics and went 41-8, with 19 KO's, during an amateur career which encompassed a European Junior silver medal and a win over Daniel Dubois. His professional bouts to date have taken place in the USA, Dubai and Mexico.

Riley is also known as the trainer of YouTube sensation and super-influencer KSI, having trained him for both of his bouts with Logan Paul as well as his showdown with domestic rival Joe Weller.