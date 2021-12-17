Dillian Whyte 'makes a lot of sense' as Tyson Fury’s next opponent as fight is negotiated, says Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef

Tyson Fury's priority is a swift return to the ring but Dillian Whyte would represent a "terrific fight" amid ongoing talks, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

The WBC named Whyte as the mandatory challenger to the heavyweight championship that Fury holds, and ordered them to begin negotiations for a title fight.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are, as a result, expected to progress with their rematch for the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Image: Dillian Whyte will finally receive his first world title shot

"It makes a lot of sense," said Top Rank's DuBoef, who promotes Fury in the US, about Whyte as an opponent.

"We are working hand-in-hand with Tyson for his homecoming."

Fury ended his epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder with a second consecutive stoppage win in October and his main desire is for a quick comeback, above any specific opponent.

"Tyson said to us: 'I want to fight by March'," said DuBoef.

Image: Tyson Fury twice battered Deontay Wilder

"He really doesn't care who he fights. We are targeting keeping him in the ring.

"We could do a fight in the UK in the first quarter of next year, and Whyte is a terrific fight.

"We want to get the date done, and get him in the ring, as quickly as possible."

There had briefly been suggestion that Joshua could opt to "step aside" from his rematch with Usyk, allowing the Ukrainian to decide the undisputed championship with Fury.

Image: Usyk and Joshua are expected to fight again

"The basic platform is the rematch [with Joshua]," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk previously said.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum previously said: "Why wouldn't Fury respect Whyte?

"Heavyweights throw bombs. If he doesn't respect him, he'll be in a lot of trouble.

"Fury is enough of a professional, and a great fighter, and he knows that you don't take a guy like Whyte lightly.

Image: Tyson Fury wants a return by March

"We are talking to Whyte now to come to an arrangement to put the fight on in the UK.

"It will be a splendid fight and we are working hard to put it together."

