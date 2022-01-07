Joseph Parker injured so cannot fight Filip Hrgovic and will instead look for Andy Ruiz Jr rematch, says David Higgins

Joseph Parker is injured so is not the answer to Filip Hrgovic's long wait for a top opponent, says his manager David Higgins.

Hrgovic is hunting for a rival to stage an IBF eliminator fight - the winner would become the mandatory challenger to the heavyweight belt held by Oleksandr Usyk.

Luis Ortiz had already made himself unavailable due to injury and Parker was the next option, but is also rehabilitating while looking for higher-profile options in the US, his manager has said.

Higgins explained: "Joseph has a great profile in the UK and the Asia-Pacific region. The Holy Grail is to become a draw on both sides of the Atlantic, and only few have done that.

"For Joseph to grow his career he should look stateside, and look for big knockouts against American fighters.

"That gives him a worldwide reputation while he waits for his title shot.

"If you don't do that? You end up like Anthony Joshua - only respected in certain parts of London.

"A rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr would be fantastic.

"Parker beat Ruiz Jr in a very close fight in New Zealand. Had it have been in America, it may have gone the other way.

"Andy wants a rematch. Fighting him in America is interested because he has a cult following among Mexican-Americans.

"If Parker stuck to a game plan he would beat Deontay Wilder easily.

"Dillian Whyte? The long-awaited Whyte rematch would be interesting."

Why can't Hrgovic get a fight?

Parker's decision leaves Hrgovic still unable to find a willing opponent to decide the status of IBF mandatory challenger.

Higgins said: "There is an economic problem with Hrgovic.

"When we built up Parker, we built a fan base in New Zealand.

"We funded, paying big money, to stage Parker vs Andy Ruiz Jr in New Zealand.

"Does Hrgovic have a home fan base anywhere?

"He has attained a high ranking but has no fan base so the money on offer is laughable for somebody like Parker.

"Also, this fight is at the back of the eliminator queue because the other belts must be sorted out.

"So Parker could fight Hrgovic for a payday that would barely cover his training costs, win, then sit out for a year waiting for his shot."

When will Parker return?

Former WBO champion Parker impressed by knocking Derek Chisora three times in a standout victory but aggravated an existing injury.

"Parker explained to me that he has elbow trouble," Higgins said. "He has had two major elbow surgeries and it is an ongoing problem. They get sore.

"He wants to go to a specialist before he starts punching or doing weights again.

"He also had a badly burst eardrum. He is a bit battered.

"So we declined the eliminator and explained those points.

"We wish Mr. Hrgovic well and I sympathise with his situation."

What are Hrgovic's options?

Hrgovic is currently ranked at No 2, behind only Martin who lost by knockout last weekend to Ortiz.

The Croatian must, in order of the rankings, enter negotiations with each contender until he strikes an agreement to fight.

The winner of a final eliminator would then later earn a mandatory shot at the IBF belt, which Usyk is set to defend against Joshua.

The IBF rankings

No 1 - 'Prince' Charles Martin. The former IBF champion, who lost the belt in 2016 to Joshua to become the second-shortest reigning holder ever, is not an option after losing to Ortiz.

No 2 - Filip Hrgovic. The undefeated Croatian is a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and is undefeated in 14 pro fights with 12 KOs.

No 3 - Joseph Parker. The former WBO champion, who shone against Chisora, holds a lofty No 2 ranking with that governing body so may prioritise this avenue.

No 4 - Anthony Joshua. The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion will rematch Usyk in his next fight.

No 5 - Tony Yoka. The Frenchman, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, is the next in line to officially enter talks with Hrgovic. He had a scheduled fight with Martin Bakole for this month cancelled due to Covid-19.

No 6 - Joe Joyce. Hrgovic's promoter Kalle Sauerland said: "Joyce has other plans as [he is] highly rated elsewhere. Nothing but respect for Joe and it's a great fight. Joe beat Filip nine years ago in the [amateurs] - so they know each other."

No 7 - Agit Kabayel. The German is undefeated in 21 fights - he famously outpointed Chisora five years ago. He was considered for a fight with Tyson Fury last year which never materialised.

No 8 - Murat Gassiev. The former IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion has stepped up to heavyweight. His only defeat in 29 fights was against Usyk.

No 9 - Luis Ortiz. The 42-year-old Cuban announced a dramatic return by knocking out Martin. His manager told Sky Sports they would fight Hrgovic - but an injury has ruled Ortiz out.

No 10 - Andy Ruiz Jr. The first man to beat Joshua is ranked at No 3 by the WBC.

No 11 - Demsey McKean. The Australian southpaw is unbeaten in 20 and recently made a US debut after spending his career down under.

No 12 - Zhilei Zhang. The undefeated Chinese veteran is interested in fighting Hrgovic if the negotiations are right, his manager told Sky Sports.

No 13 - Hughie Fury. The younger cousin of Tyson Fury has once challenged for a world title, against Parker, and is prioritising chasing Chisora.

No 14 - Martin Bakole. The DR Congo-born and Scotland-based contender saw a fight with Yoka fall through this month. "Martin is contracted to box Yoka," his manager Billy Nelson said.

