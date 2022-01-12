Filip Hrgovic's search for an opponent turns to Tony Yoka but deadline to agree heavyweight clash approaching

Filip Hrgovic is now targeting Tony Yoka for a heavyweight fight with world title implications – but his rival is yet to reply with the deadline looming.

Hrgovic has long been frustrated in his search for an opponent for an IBF final eliminator, with the winner to become the mandatory challenger for the belt held by Oleksandr Usyk.

IBF rules say that Hrgovic must enter talks with contenders one by one, in order of the governing body's rankings.

Yoka is his current focus but, with the deadline to agree a fight set for 10pm on Thursday, Hrgovic's promoters insist they haven't yet received a reply.

"Still nothing," Nisse Sauerland, who represents Hrgovic, told Sky Sports. "Haven't heard a thing."

Hrgovic urged Yoka: "Sign the contract, make the fight. Now you have your chance. What are you going to do?"

Yoka was contacted by Sky Sports but did not reply.

A subplot concerns Yoka's postponed fight with Martin Bakole, which fell through this month due to Covid restrictions.

Bakole's trainer Billy Nelson has said they expect that fight to be rescheduled for March and are "hopeful of a new date in the coming days".

Yoka defeated Hrgovic in the 2016 Olympic super-heavyweight bracket. Hrgovic took home bronze before Yoka defeated Britain's Joe Joyce to win gold.

If Yoka does not accept the fight with Hrgovic then Joyce is next in line, but the Brit is already ranked at No 1 by the WBO so is expected to prioritise that route towards a world title shot.

Germany's Agit Kabayel is in line after Yoka and Joyce.

Hrgovic's frustrating search…

'Prince' Charles Martin was ranked at No 1 by the IBF but was knocked out earlier this month by Luis Ortiz.

Ortiz, 42, was not able to accept a fight with Hrgovic due to a hand injury.

Joseph Parker, who impressed in a one-sided win against Derek Chisora last month, was the next contender ordered by the IBF.

But Parker's manager David Higgins told Sky Sports that he is dealing with an elbow injury.

"There is an economic problem with Hrgovic," Higgins added.

"[Hrgovic] has attained a high ranking but has no fan base so the money on offer is laughable for somebody like Parker."

The IBF rankings

No 1 - 'Prince' Charles Martin. The former IBF champion, who lost the belt in 2016 to Joshua to become the second-shortest reigning holder ever, is not an option after losing to Ortiz.

No 2 - Filip Hrgovic. The undefeated Croatian is a 2016 Olympic bronze medallist and is undefeated in 14 pro fights with 12 KOs.

No 3 - Joseph Parker. The former WBO champion, who shone against Chisora, holds a lofty No 2 ranking with that governing body so may prioritise this avenue.

No 4 - Anthony Joshua. The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion will rematch Usyk in his next fight.

No 5 - Tony Yoka. The Frenchman, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, is the next in line to officially enter talks with Hrgovic. He had a fight with Martin Bakole, scheduled for this month, called off due to Covid-19.

No 6 - Joe Joyce. Hrgovic's promoter Kalle Sauerland said: "Joyce has other plans as [he is] highly rated elsewhere. Nothing but respect for Joe and it's a great fight. Joe beat Filip nine years ago in the [amateurs] - so they know each other."

No 7 - Agit Kabayel. The German is undefeated in 21 fights - he famously outpointed Chisora five years ago. He was considered for a fight with Tyson Fury last year which never materialised.

No 8 - Murat Gassiev. The former IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion has stepped up to heavyweight. His only defeat in 29 fights was against Usyk.

No 9 - Luis Ortiz. The 42-year-old Cuban announced a dramatic return by knocking out Martin. His manager told Sky Sports they would fight Hrgovic - but an injury has ruled Ortiz out.

No 10 - Andy Ruiz Jr. The first man to beat Joshua is ranked at No 3 by the WBC.

No 11 - Demsey McKean. The Australian southpaw is unbeaten in 20 and recently made a US debut after spending his career down under.

No 12 - Zhilei Zhang. The undefeated Chinese veteran is interested in fighting Hrgovic if the negotiations are right, his manager told Sky Sports.

No 13 - Hughie Fury. The younger cousin of Tyson Fury has once challenged for a world title, against Parker, and is prioritising chasing Chisora.

No 14 - Martin Bakole. The DR Congo-born and Scotland-based contender saw a fight with Yoka fall through this month. "Martin is contracted to box Yoka," his manager Billy Nelson said.

