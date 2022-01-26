Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte reaching crucial deadline

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's next fights are set to become clearer, with Oleksandr Usyk a serious possibility for either.

A WBC deadline on Wednesday at 6pm (UK time) before purse bids are called to agree Fury's expected fight with Dillian Whyte holds the key to the future of the heavyweight division.

The expectation has long been that Joshua will again fight IBF, WBA and WBO champion Usyk, after he triggered a rematch clause following a points loss in their first meeting, and WBC champion Fury will face his mandatory challenger Whyte.

Image: Dillian Whyte is in talks to fight Tyson Fury

But no final agreement has been struck for either fight and it has emerged that Fury and Usyk could instead meet in the ring to stage an undisputed heavyweight title fight.

Fury said on Tuesday: "Tick, tick, tock. Is Whyte going to fight me? Is Joshua going to step aside?

"Let me know because I am sick of looking at these bums. I am sick of listening to their excuses."

Joshua said about reports that he would step aside to allow Fury vs Usyk: "I'm hearing people say 'AJ accepts £15m to step aside'. I haven't signed a contract, I haven't seen a contract. So as it stands, stop listening until it comes from me.

"I'm the man in control of my destiny."

Image: Joshua triggered rematch clause to fight Usyk again

His promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports about Joshua's immediate plan: "We have a number of proposals and options to discuss."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports: "Though AJ gave his consent (according to The Telegraph) we still have not reached the final point in negotiations. And unless we get it - AJ rematch remains the basic option for us."

It is likely that, should Fury and Usyk reach an agreement to meet next, instead of facing Joshua and Whyte, a deal must be struck before the WBC's Wednesday deadline at 6pm.

The WBC have already extended the negotiation period, amid complicated discussions concerning the four heavyweights, and it remains to be seen whether the governing body will offer even more days for talks.

Image: Tyson Fury is the undefeated WBC champion

Whyte is currently in arbitration with the WBC but has been named the mandatory challenger and could finally receive his first world title shot.

From 6pm, purse bids will be open - meaning any promoter can enter the negotiations and offer to finance and stage Fury vs Whyte.

