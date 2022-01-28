Caroline Dubois pretended to be a boy to box – now she debuts alongside Claressa Shields and plots world domination

Caroline Dubois pretended to be a boy called Colin to enter the boxing gym for the first time as a child but now predicts she will “do what has never been done” in the sport.

The Olympic star will fight for the first time as a professional next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, on the undercard to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams and alongside her inspiration Claressa Shields.

"When I was a little girl of nine-years-old I would get in the ring with boys to spar them," Dubois, now 21, told Sky Sports.

Image: Caroline Dubois is set to make her pro debut

"I would beat them up, fight them. I didn't care if they were bigger than me or stronger."

Dubois followed her older brother Daniel, who is now a feared heavyweight contender, into the gym.

She is right-handed but fights as a southpaw, with her left hand as the most dominant, due to a quirk of her training as a child.

"The coaches told me to get in the ring and get into my stance," she said. "I got into a southpaw stance. It was natural.

"People don't expect my lead hand to have all the power. But the back hand is just as deadly."

Image: Heavyweight Daniel Dubois is Caroline's brother

Dubois is turning her attention to the pro game after an amateur career littered with championships which culminated at last summer's Olympics.

"I want to leave a legacy as a great fighter," she said. "Not a great female fighter. If people only remember me as a good female fighter, then I can't have been that good.

"I want men, women, young boys and girls to all watch me like they watch 'Sugar' Ray Leonard or Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Image: Dubois is live on Sky Sports next Saturday

"I will be something that has never been seen before and do what has never been done."

Dubois has cited Shields, who won her first Olympic gold as a 17-year-old in London then won again four years later, as her idol.

Shields is now a three-weight world champion and two-time undisputed champion who will make her UK debut next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin.

"She is an inspiration to me," Dubois said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields has said that her confidence is sky high due to the backing of Floyd Mayweather.

"I remember being at my Olympic qualifiers. I told her that I was nervous, not of losing, but of not being able to perform.

"She said that the work I have put in outside of the ring will pay off.

"It's cool - not many people can say that they fought on the same bill as someone that they look up to.

"I want to see how she carries herself.

"You can learn so much just by watching somebody."

