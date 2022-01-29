Claressa Shields: Britain's Savannah Marshall not considered a champion to me

Claressa Shields has stoked the flames of her rivalry with Savannah Marshall again, claiming she does not consider the Britain "a champion".

Speaking to Sky Sports having touched down in London ahead of her world title defence against Slovenia's Ema Kozin in Cardiff on Saturday, February 5, Shields discussed her upcoming fight but reserved her most pointed comments for Marshall.

Shields is making her UK debut as a professional next week, and will defend her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles, as the co-main event alongside the all-British grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, live on Sky Sports.

Victory would set up an undisputed middleweight championship fight with WBO champion Marshall.

"Oh yeah [a fight vs Marshall is what Shields wants next]," she said on Saturday. "See this is the [WBO middleweight] belt that she fought for that was vacant because it was mine.

"This is my belt. So Savannah Marshall is not even considered a champion to me.

Image: Shields' fight on February 5 is likely leading up to a bout vs Britain's Marshall

"I win, she wins her next fight, me and her scrap together next, that's what the plan is.

"She can say whatever she wants, I'm a three-time division world champion.

"She's a one-time belt holder, only in one weight class, and the reason that this fight is so huge is because of me.

"Two Olympic gold medals compared to zero is a big deal."

Shields, 26, has yet to lose in 11 fights as a professional boxer, though she did suffer an MMA defeat in October, losing to Abigail Montes in her second fight in the sport.

That defeat was the first time Shields has lost any sort of contest since an amateur fight with Marshall in 2012 - the source of a rivalry that is expected to be settled this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall says a unification bout against Shields would be the biggest fight in women's boxing

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall and Shields traded verbals after the American watched her rival successfully defend the WBO crown in Newcastle

Slovenian Kozin, Shields' opponent on February 5, is also undefeated as a professional, having won 21 of 22 bouts to date - drawing once vs Mexico's Irais Hernandez, who Kozin beat in a re-match.

"I mean she's 21-0, 11 knockouts, she's a worthy opponent and has worked her way to the top, but there's levels," Shields said of Kozin.

"I watched her in the amateurs and I see her in the pros, she's a big tough girl but she's going to get beat up too."

Asked if there was a danger of complacency to her approach for the fight vs Kozin, Shields rubbished the suggestion.

"I won the Olympics here [London], I don't worry about upsets," she said.

"I've been in plenty of countries and beat whoever they had there.

"It doesn't matter where we fight. I can fight in any country. The pressure doesn't bother me, the boos don't bother me, the cheers don't bother me.

"I come out here to show my skills, defend my titles, and bring it back home to the USA."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shields previously said she will upset a lot of people when she proves Marshall does not hit hard at all

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 - Top Rank in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Saturday February 5 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza