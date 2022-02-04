Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams engage in red-hot stare down as their middleweight rivalry edges closer to being settled

Chris Eubank Jr stood tall in front of Liam Williams amid the boos in a tense atmosphere at The Final Face-Off before their fight.

Eubank Jr is in Williams' home city of Cardiff to settle their grudge on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

He was booed vociferously by the fans on Friday before going face to face with Williams - the rivals bickered back-and-forth.

Williams said: "I'm grateful for all these people but I don't take confidence from it. I know my ability.

"I will win regardless. And in good fashion.

"I'm going to smash this guy to pieces. He's getting done! Bad!"

Eubank Jr said while still being booed by Williams' fans: "The talk is done. We have got 24 hours to go.

"I know what will happen. The real fans know what will happen.

"I love the Welsh fans whether they love or hate me!

"I am a professional. There will be no red mist.

"I am a clean fighter. He has said that he will fight dirty. That's not the fighter I am.

"I'll beat him the right way.

"I'm going out there to make a real statement and cause serious issues in the middleweight division.

"Beating him will send a message to the champions. Then I'll come for the belts."

