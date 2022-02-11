Ricky Hatton: Former world champion in talks over comeback fight against Marco Antonio Barrera at the age of 43

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is in talks about a return to the boxing ring, a decade after his last professional fight.
Sky Sports understands that he is discussing the possibility of an exhibition bout later this year against fellow former multi-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.
Hatton has previously said that he would be open to a ring return, having seen Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr and Floyd Mayweather take part in lucrative events in recent years.
At 43, Hatton has been keeping in shape at his gym in Hyde, where he now trains a number of fighters.
Young featherweight Ibby Nadim is one of his prospects, and will fight on next week's Khan-Brook undercard.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza