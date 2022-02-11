Ricky Hatton: Former world champion in talks over comeback fight against Marco Antonio Barrera at the age of 43

Ricky Hatton last fought in November 2012 when he was knocked out in the ninth round by Vyacheslav Senchenko.

Friday 11 February 2022 14:32, UK

Could Ricky Hatton make a sensational return to the ring?
Image: Could Ricky Hatton make a sensational return to the ring?

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is in talks about a return to the boxing ring, a decade after his last professional fight.

Sky Sports understands that he is discussing the possibility of an exhibition bout later this year against fellow former multi-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.

Hatton has previously said that he would be open to a ring return, having seen Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr and Floyd Mayweather take part in lucrative events in recent years.

At 43, Hatton has been keeping in shape at his gym in Hyde, where he now trains a number of fighters.

Young featherweight Ibby Nadim is one of his prospects, and will fight on next week's Khan-Brook undercard.

