Amir Khan and Kell Brook argue on The Gloves Are Off – who has the best chin?

Kell Brook has brutally reminded Amir Khan that he has previously been "sparked out" as they argued over their punch resistance.
The latest row between the rivals is on The Gloves Are Off - which is on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30pm on Sunday night - before they step into the ring next Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Khan warned Brook: "I've got everything. Better looks! The speed, the power, the engine."
But Brook taunted him: "The chin?
"You've been sparked out."
- Who has the best chin? Khan or Brook?
Khan replied: "To be honest, we are both in the same position!
"We both are not the best at taking the biggest shots."
Khan referenced the injuries that Brook sustained against Gennadiy Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr: "Your eye sockets won't help."
But Brook hit back: "I'm like The Terminator now!"