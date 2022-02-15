Frazer Clarke was a ringside security guard but is now an Olympic medallist and will make his pro heavyweight debut

Frazer Clarke was once Anthony Joshua’s security guard but will now begin his own assault in the heavyweight division.

Clarke will make his professional debut on Saturday in Manchester on the undercard to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Since working as a ringside security guard, he captained Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics and came home with a bronze medal but he has never forgotten his humble beginnings…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke says he has ambitions to be a heavyweight world champion one day.

Describe yourself as a security guard?

Clarke: I didn't take it too seriously - I didn't stand cross-armed saying: 'No, you can't come in!'

I spoke to people politely.

Every show I went to? I was a sponge. I took it all in. I saw what people did at the weigh-ins.

The controversial first fight between Carl Froch and George Groves was a chastening experience for you…

Clarke: The arena was packed and bouncing.

The security side of me kicked in. It got very hostile, very quickly. I remember people throwing beer.

The animosity was pouring out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boxxer teammates Frazer Clarke and Richard Riakporhe have sparred hundreds of rounds together already.

You were more experienced for Froch vs Groves II at Wembley Stadium…

Clarke: I was as close to the action as you can get. I thought: 'These men are as hard as nails'.

Emotions were running high. I had to make sure that the paramedics could do their jobs.

Describe being involved in the brawl between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte after the end of the first round in their fight?

Clarke: The thing I didn't want? For the fight to be called off. I told everyone who jumped into the ring to get out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New heavyweight Boxxer signing Frazer Clarke says he plans to demolish opponents and entertain fans all over the country.

You have sparred countless rounds with Joshua…

Clarke: I remember being in Ayia Napa in 2012 when he was in the final of the Olympics! I walked around the bar telling everyone that he was my pal!

And now it's your turn to step into the professional ring…

Clarke: I would openly shout advice during the fights.

It will stand me in good stead that I've been there and seen it all. I have literally been in every position in these arenas.

Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.