Amir Khan warns Kell Brook that Terence Crawford is 'now on my team': 'Automatically you will see Brook want to give up'

Amir Khan insists that teaming up with Terence Crawford, a mutual opponent of his and Kell Brook's, will put his rival "on a low".

Khan and Brook will finally bring their 17-year feud to an end on Saturday in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the biggest all-British fight outside of the heavyweight division.

Crawford, the undefeated American who has successfully defended his WBO welterweight title against both Khan and Brook, has arrived in Manchester.

Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom arranged for her husband to travel to Omaha, USA, to prepare alongside Crawford and his trainer Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre.

"It's great that [Crawford] is here," Khan said. "He is pound-for-pound one of the best.

"He has a lot of fans in the UK.

"He beat Brook and is now on my team - that will definitely affect Brook and put him on a low.

"My game-plan is to stick to what BoMac, Crawford and the team tell me to do.

"I'll catch him with good, clean shots.

"Automatically you will see Brook want to give up.

"I have the power and the speed."

Brook arrived in Manchester in a Rolls-Royce emblazoned with an image of the upcoming fight and said about Khan: "He will try to get under my skin. But this is my 43rd fight. It's another day in the office.

"It will be an adventure.

"It's not my fault that fans have waited a decade for this fight.

"There will be so much drama and fireworks.

"I want people to talk about this for years to come.

"I'm coming to do damage. I'm not here to play games."

Crawford arrives to support Khan

Asked if he has shared his methods of stopping Brook with his new ally Khan, Crawford said: "We have different styles. Amir is fast, he likes to box a lot. Two different styles.

"What he is working on against Brook is different to what I worked on.

"It is not the same game-plan."

Crawford said about how Brook may recover from losing their fight: "I can't speak for another man.

"That was a great fight. To me, he still had a lot left in him. But I caught him with a good shot.

"I'm here to support Amir.

"He has been in training with myself and my coaches. So I am just supporting a friend.

"Amir is ready. He has done everything that he needs to do.

"It should be a great fight.

"We, as fighters, lose sight of things that we should and shouldn't be doing. The most important thing in the game-plan is to be himself, to stick to what is working."

