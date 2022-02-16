Frazer Clarke dresses as idol 'Del Boy' Trotter ahead of heavyweight debut – this time next year…

Frazer Clarke has vowed to be "single-minded" as his assault on the heavyweight division begins.

Clarke makes his professional debut on Saturday in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

He wore a coat at the public workout befitting his idol Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter from Only Fools and Horses, whose face is also tattooed onto the leg of the heavyweight debutant.

He has been a sparring partner and security guard for Anthony Joshua and won Olympic bronze last summer after captaining Team GB.

"It's here now," he said. "It's real. I have dreamed of these nights.

"I've been at a lot of them working [as a security guard] or as a fan.

Image: Clarke wore Del Boy's coat at the workout

"Now it's about me. It's time to focus on myself.

"I will be single-minded. I know where I want to go in this sport. I'll have to be selfish at times.

"It will be very lonely.

"But I'm willing to go through anybody to get to where I want to be.

Image: Clarke loves Only Fools and Horses

"My job is to get in there, to win, and to knock someone out.

"I get nervous every time I go to the ring. I need those butterflies."

YouTuber-boxing to the real thing…

Viddal Riley, who shot to fame as the trainer for KSI in the YouTuber boxing match against Logan Paul, will fight for the first time in the UK.

The cruiserweight prospect is aiming to establish himself as a legitimate threat after his time spent in the YouTuber boxing world.

"The people are here to be entertained," said Riley. "I will provide a show. I will get the result - the win.

"The anticipation has built and now it's time to go."

Riley will fight Willbeforce Shihepo who has shared a ring with Arthur Abraham, Callum Johnson and Aleksei Papin.

"I want to fight him to prove myself," said Riley. "I'm building to higher levels and that starts now.

"A knockout would be a big statement because it has taken some people longer than six rounds to get him out.

"If I can do it, it will prove a point."

