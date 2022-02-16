Kell Brook warned Amir Khan over their weigh-in limit clause: ‘He has made a big mistake’

Kell Brook has insisted that he can knock out Amir Khan after mastering the weight cut that looms later this week.

Before Khan and Brook settle their score in Manchester on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, they must navigate Friday's weigh-in where the limit is 149lbs.

A six-figure fine is in place for every pound above the limit that either man may weigh.

But Brook, who notoriously battled with the scales to make 147lbs as the world welterweight champion, warned Khan: "He has made a big mistake by [delaying me] for seven months.

"Unfortunately for him, I was training.

"I could have made the weight three or four weeks ago.

"I am very comfortable. I am happy. I'm not putting a poker face on.

"I have done the hard work. I was away from my family at Christmas."

Brook was booed at Wednesday's public work-outs but said: "I truly believe that I end this fight by knockout.

"I won't go out and be stupid by looking for the knockout.

"But if I am 100 percent, which I am, then the shot will come.

"I believe it will happen at some point in the fight."

Khan received a hero's welcome and said: "I've never trained so hard. I never had an easy day.

"Having Terence Crawford here is massive motivation. He is the best fighter in the world - he fought me and Kell - and his advice has been brilliant.

"I will win this fight in good style.

"Kell doesn't have a chance - it is the best Amir that is coming on Saturday."

Undefeated WBO champion Crawford, who welcomed Khan into his US training camp to ready himself for Brook, said about their brutal preparations: "I call it Hell in a Cell! If you get through camp, you can do anything.

"The fight is the fun part.

"But you win the fight in the gym. You prepare yourself for whatever may come in the gym.

"Everybody wants to see these two get in the ring to settle their differences.

"It didn't happen back then, but it will happen now.

"A lot is riding on it.

"Brook is very talented. He still has a lot left in the tank. But I give the edge to Khan because I witnessed how hard he trained, how he sparred, how he progressed and I see the hunger in his eyes."

