Natasha Jonas inspired by a promise to her daughter that she will finally fulfil world title dream

Natasha Jonas has vowed to repay a promise to her daughter that she will bring home a world championship belt.

Jonas has her third opportunity to fulfil her dream on Saturday night against Christian Namus with the vacant WBO super-welterweight title, live on Sky Sports Box Office on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard.

"I promised my little girl that I would bring the belt home," said Jonas, who has twice fallen agonisingly short.

She battled Terri Harper to a draw then was narrowly on the wrong side of a razor-close decision against Katie Taylor.

"I have done everything," she said ahead of her third try.

"I have put my body through hell mentally, physically and emotionally.

"I will be ready on Saturday night.

"I've said it before and people don't believe me - but when it comes to the big fight on the big night, I perform.

"I will do that again on Saturday."

Jonas must jump three weight divisions in order to challenge for the WBO belt: "The mental torture normally is to make weight.

"Now, I can concentrate on my fight.

"Jumping the weight division proves how dedicated I am to be a champion.

"It's not just a pipe-dream. I have worked so hard, for so long, and I deserve it."

She said about how to beat her opponent: "Be smart, be fast, and movement."

