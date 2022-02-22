Josh Taylor vs Terence Crawford? The undefeated American says 'of course, in the future' about undisputed vs undisputed clash

Terence Crawford has opened the door to facing Josh Taylor in a fight that would pit undisputed champions against each other.

Taylor must first defend every major belt in the super-lightweight division against Jack Catterall in his Scotland homecoming on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Crawford previously held the exact same belts but is now the undefeated and acclaimed WBO welterweight champion.

"Of course, in the future," Crawford told Sky Sports about fighting Taylor.

"I'm not opposed to any of it. If that fight makes sense and that fight is the fight that's in front of me, then of course."

Crawford's sole fight outside of the USA was in Scotland - in 2014 he defeated local hero Ricky Burns to become a world champion for the first time.

Asked if he would consider a return to Scotland to fight Taylor, he said: "If it makes sense, it makes sense.

"I'm a businessman at the end of the day and that would be a great fight as well."

Taylor previously said about Crawford: "There's always been a fight - Viktor Postol was a step too far, Regis Prograis was a step too far, Jose Ramirez was a step too far.

"They were all too good for me and I keep proving them wrong, and I'll prove them wrong again.

"I believe in my own ability. I believe I've fought better opposition than Crawford has, although Crawford is very, very good, he's elite level.

"But he hasn't fought the best opponents in his division. He's fought good fighters, good opposition, but I believe I fought at the better level. I fought better fighters on the way up."

