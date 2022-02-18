Amir Khan and Kell Brook in sensational shape as they make weight to avoid a six-figure fine at weigh-in

Amir Khan and Kell Brook locked eyes in a furious final face-off after avoiding a huge fine by hitting the weight limit at Friday’s weigh-in.

Khan and Brook will finally settle their feud inside the ring in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Khan was 10st 7lbs 5oz, a pound lighter than Brook, but both were inside the 10st 9lbs (149lbs) limit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amir Khan looked shredded on the scales

A six-figure fine loomed for every pound that either fighter exceeded the limit by.

Brook had previously teased that he might willingly pay a fine to be bigger and heavier than Khan.

The rivals, whose feud stretches back 17 years, went face to face for the final time before the punches fly on Saturday night.

Brook, a former world welterweight (147lbs) champion, said: "The weight wasn't an issue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kell Brook weighs in below the 149lb limit

"I feel amazing. I've done the hard work. I will fuel up then come in cool, calm and collected.

"It's going to be electric. I'll be firing on all cylinders."

Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.