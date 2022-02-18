Amir Khan and Kell Brook in sensational shape as they make weight to avoid a six-figure fine at weigh-in

Amir Khan and Kell Brook locked eyes in a furious final face-off after avoiding a huge fine by hitting the weight limit at Friday’s weigh-in.
Khan and Brook will finally settle their feud inside the ring in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Khan was 10st 7lbs 5oz, a pound lighter than Brook, but both were inside the 10st 9lbs (149lbs) limit.
A six-figure fine loomed for every pound that either fighter exceeded the limit by.
Brook had previously teased that he might willingly pay a fine to be bigger and heavier than Khan.
Trending
- LIVE STREAM: Khan-Brook weigh-in
- Hamilton ready after 'difficult time' as Mercedes launch bold new car
- PL managers LIVE! Rangnick on Man Utd captaincy issue rumours
- Shredded Khan and Brook make weight; avoid six-figure fine
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Maguire: No Ronaldo issue over Man Utd captaincy | Rangnick: It's nonsense
- Klopp on Jota injury concern: It could go either way
- Wolff denies Hamilton demanded Masi removal | 'Time to move on'
- Papers: Mourinho to make offer for Man Utd's Bailly
- Winter Olympics: Team GB curlers in action LIVE!
The rivals, whose feud stretches back 17 years, went face to face for the final time before the punches fly on Saturday night.
Brook, a former world welterweight (147lbs) champion, said: "The weight wasn't an issue.
"I feel amazing. I've done the hard work. I will fuel up then come in cool, calm and collected.
"It's going to be electric. I'll be firing on all cylinders."
Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.