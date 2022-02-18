Natasha Jonas will again fight for a world championship – will it be third time lucky?

Natasha Jonas vowed to be “smart” in her third attempt for a world title at a brand-new weight.

She has jumped three weight divisions to fight for the vacant WBO super-welterweight title against Christian Namus on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard.

Jonas has been in two thrilling world title challenges before - she held Terri Harper to a draw then was agonisingly short of upsetting Katie Taylor.

She now said about her third attempt against a much larger rival: "I have to be smart, I have to be fast, and do everything that I've done in the gym for the past 10 weeks.

Image: Natasha Jonas can become WBO champion

"I've trained at this weight for a long time.

"I've come off social media. I don't want to be distracted.

"You can easily get side-tracked and listen to people's hype and I'm just not about that.

"I'm focused on one job, I've looked beyond opponents before and that hasn't worked out for me so I'll just stick to the job at hand and keep my head down."

Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.