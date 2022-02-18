Frazer Clarke has revealed Anthony Joshua's advice before his heavyweight debut

Frazer Clarke will carry words of wisdom from close friend Anthony Joshua into his heavyweight debut.

Clarke steps into a professional ring for the first time on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard to Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

He is a feted amateur who won an Olympic bronze medal as Team GB's captain last summer.

Image: Frazer Clarke aims to make a heavyweight impact

Clarke has also worked as a sparring partner and even a security guard for Joshua.

"Big Josh is always someone I've been around and he seems to be cool, calm and collected," Clarke said.

"I'm trying to be just that. He's not a bad person to look up to and to take experience from.

"He said to embrace it and enjoy it and I think I'm doing exactly that."

Joshua won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics when he was selected as Team GB's super-heavyweight ahead of Clarke. Nine years later, Clarke finally went to an Olympics and now follows Joshua into the pro heavyweight division.

Clarke is already aged 30 so is entering the professional game late but is so vastly experienced as an amateur that it is expected he will progress quickly.

His first opponent will be Jake Darnell, a late-notice replacement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke looked in great shape

"I'm experienced and I'm professional," Clarke vowed.

"You don't really catch me knocking around the hotel too much talking to people. If I see people I say hello, but I'm here for business.

"This isn't a week out, this is work for me.

"I'm focused on what I've got to do. I keep myself to myself.

"I see some people here with teams of 20-30 people, not me. We're here for business and that's it."

Watch Khan vs Brook on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.