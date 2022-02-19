Adam Azim looking to follow in Amir Khan's footsteps on undercard for Kell Brook clash

Before Amir Khan attempts to crown a glittering career by beating long-time rival Kell Brook on Saturday night, his legacy will be highlighted by young star Adam Azim's presence on the undercard.

The 19-year-old Azim and his 21-year-old brother, Hassan, who share a British-Pakistani heritage with Khan, are both scheduled to fight ahead of the settling of their idol's long-time rivalry with Brook, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Adam, who has been touted as one of hottest prospects in boxing, will attempt to take his professional record to 3-0 as he takes on Jordan Ellison in a setting that holds fond memories for him.

"Amir Khan has been an inspiration since I was young," Adam told Sky Sports News. "Fourteen years ago I was sitting ringside with my dad on his lap, and my dad said to me: 'you're going to fight here one day at this arena.'

"Fourteen years later I'm fighting in the same arena on Amir Khan's undercard, so it's just amazing, because it shows I'm a boy inspired by Amir."

Hassan Azim, who in his second professional fight takes on MJ Hall, also credits Khan for inspiration.

"My first ever fight I watched was Amir Khan and now I'm going to be fighting on his undercard," Hassan told Sky Sports News.

"(I have) loads of memories of Amir Khan, not just in the ring. He helps the community out, he helps people in need, so he's my big inspiration."

Khan: Amazing to be a role model

Since bursting onto the scene by winning a silver medal as a 17-year-old at the 2004 Olympics, Khan has had a seismic impact on British boxing, but inspiring the country's South Asian community to take up the sport is of particular importance to the 35-year-old.

"It's amazing to be a fighter that they look up to, a role model to the Azim brothers," Khan told Sky Sports News.

"We've opened the door for many Asian fighters out there, so it will be nice if they stick to what I've done in the sport."

Khan's father Shah, who has been heavily involved with many elements of his career, also expressed pride at what his son has been able to achieve, both inside and outside of the ring.

"It's brilliant what Amir's done for our community," Shah Khan told Sky Sports News. "He's opened a door for young, Asian boxers. It just goes to show, the two brothers we've got fighting on the undercard, they say themselves the first fight we saw was Amir's fight and that's what got us into boxing.

"Hopefully one day they'll fill his shoes, because Amir's ready for retiring now, and it's brilliant to see these youngsters coming through."

McGuigan 'excited' to watch Azim fanbase grow

Excitement around the Azim brothers has only been heightened by their partnership with Shane McGuigan, who is one of the sport's most highly regarded trainers.

McGuigan, who has coached world champions Carl Frampton, David Haye and George Groves, believes it's important for the Azim brothers to continue Khan's legacy.

"It's massive," McGuigan told Sky Sports News. "Hassan and Adam are both lovely kids and they've both got that charisma about them.

"In the Asian community in the UK, and also back in Pakistan as well, it's mad - they get behind their own and they really support any form of talent.

"I'm excited to see that fanbase grow."

'Expect an explosive knockout'

Much like Khan, Adam Azim has no shortage of confidence, and is promising to put on a show for those watching him for the first time on Saturday night.

"An explosive knockout, that's hopefully what I'll get," Adam said. "I just want to showcase my skill as much as I can, and you're going to see me fighting regularly this year."

As they target titles in the ring, the Azim brothers are equally excited at the prospect of inspiring the next generation of fighters.

Hassan said: "Like Amir Khan inspired our generation, I want to do the same thing and help the younger generation out."

Adam echoes his brother's words: "That's my plan, that's my dream to inspire a lot of people."

And as they attempt to achieve that goal, they'll have Khan in their corner.

"I'm here to support them as well in every way I can," Khan added. "I 100 per cent think they can continue my legacy.

"Amazing fighters they are. Up there as some of the best up and coming young fighters in my opinion. I think they'll go far in the sport."

