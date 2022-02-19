Viddal Riley: KSI says former trainer is on 'different level' to Jake Paul, ahead of appearance on Amir Khan-Kell Brook undercard

KSI has urged Viddal Riley to "prove everyone wrong" in his UK professional debut on Saturday and has insisted that his former trainer is on a "different level" to Jake Paul.

Undefeated cruiserweight Riley will resume his career against Willbeforce Shihepo in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard.

He shot to fame as the trainer for KSI in his fight with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul and has built his own significant online presence, leading some to question his pedigree.

KSI won't be able to support his friend in Manchester on Saturday night due to his ongoing music tour, but the pair spoke on a video call on Friday after Riley had weighed in for his bout.

Riley said to KSI: "It's your fault. Everyone's telling me I'm this social media guy, that's what you've done."

KSI responded: "This is your part to prove everyone wrong.

"Obviously you've got a lot of pressure, because everyone's like: 'let's see what Vidal's got.' But then, I know what you are, I know how sick you are."

Image: Jake Paul has previously called out Riley

Riley also trained AnEsonGib for another social media showdown with Jake Paul, who called Riley out before taking his professional record to 5-0 with a win over Tyron Woodley in December.

While Riley is keen to stick to a traditional progression through the boxing ranks, he has admitted to wanting to set the record straight following Paul's claims that he would win a fight between them.

Riley trained KSI to victory over fellow YouTuber - and brother of Jake - Logan Paul.

KSI said: "People like Jake Paul being like: 'I'll fight Viddal', you and I know that's rubbish because you're just on a different level, like world champion level.

"So you've just got to prove it now, you've just got to show everyone."

