Amir Khan on retirement after Kell Brook loss: 'The love for the sport isn’t there anymore'

Amir Khan has strongly hinted that he will retire after his stoppage loss to Kell Brook on Saturday in Manchester.

Brook battered Khan until the referee stepped in to bring an end to their grudge match in the sixth round.

"I've had 40 fights, winning two world titles, fighting in America and around the world," Khan said.

"I need to sit down with my family. But it is more towards the end of my career.

"The love for the sport isn't there anymore.

"In the ring, I didn't have excitement and that push.

"That's maybe a sign that I should call it a day. But let's see."

Khan said about his performance: "I just couldn't get going.

"He put in a great performance. He was the best man tonight.

"I'm not blaming anyone. I had a great training camp with BoMac and Terence Crawford.

"I was missing quite a lot. Brook was on his A-game.

"Respect goes out to him."

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook repeats are on Sky Box Office at 8am and 3pm on Sunday February 20.