Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have finalised contracts to end any doubts about WBC heavyweight title clash

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have both signed their contracts for their WBC heavyweight title fight, Sky Sports understands.

The contracts have been finalised, signed and lodged to the WBC in the closing hours of a deadline day for Fury and Whyte to reach an agreement ahead of their expected fight at Wembley in April.

Whyte, who holds the WBC interim title after a rematch win over Alexander Povetkin, will challenge Fury for the right to become WBC heavyweight champion.

The Brixton man secured his WBC mandatory title shot after knocking out Povetkin last March, while Fury retained his WBC belt with an 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in October.

The winner of Fury vs Whyte could then revive hopes of an undisputed world title fight this year, with Oleksandr Usyk set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO world belts against Anthony Joshua.

Image: Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in last year's trilogy fight

Whyte had previously told Sky Sports that he was not concerned about the date and venue of the Fury fight: "Wherever they want the fight, whenever they want the fight, I don't care.

"I've been trying to fight him for a long time. I've been ready to fight him for a long time.

"I just want to fight him for the world title now."