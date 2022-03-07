Kell Brook says he would give Amir Khan 'another whooping' if his rival invokes a rematch clause

Kell Brook says he will give Amir Khan "another whooping" if his long-time rival chooses to invoke a rematch clause following their spectacular clash last month.

Brook settled a long-running feud by stopping Khan in a frenzied atmosphere at the Manchester Arena, with the pair appearing to make peace following a warm embrace at the end of the bout.

Most observers had expected Khan, who was dominated by Brook, to retire after the bout, but the Bolton fighter is understood to be considering taking up a rematch clause.

"If he wants another whooping he can have another whooping," Brook told Sky Sports News at the British Boxing Board of Control 2021 awards ceremony on Sunday.

"It was so one-sided, I don't know what he can say and come back to the table with.

"If he wants that rematch, I'll dust them gloves off and do it again."

Promoter Ben Shalom, who made the fight come together after years of failed negotiations, confirmed to Sky Sports News that Khan is considering a rematch.

"I think the word on the street is true - Amir Khan, he doesn't want to call it a day," Shalom said.

"He has spent a lot of time thinking about the fight the past couple of weeks and he feels like he had 10 weeks to prepare and Kell Brook had six months. So he feels hard done by. I don't know whether that fight is even possible, but he does have that rematch clause.

"For me, for Kell Brook it's time to move on, whether it's to retire or to fight one of the other names mentioned. I can't see it, but Amir is convinced, we will hear what his reasons are in the next few days and we'll have to take it from there.

"Whatever he (Khan) does, he's had a great career, just for me it probably was the time to hang up the gloves, but he feels very differently."

Brook interested in Eubank Jr clash, among others

Since his victory, Brook has been linked with several other opponents including fellow Brits Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, and the Sheffield fighter says he is open to both matchups.

"I'm interested in the Eubank fight and the Conor Benn fight. I'm very interested in those fights," Brook said.

"They're big fights, they're fights I could definitely get up for and they're definitely crowd-pleasing fights.

"I can't just get up for any fight. I've been in the game a long time and having the fights I've had, it needs to be something I can get up for, to get the bit between my teeth and really step on the gas in training."

Shalom confirmed there has been lots of interest from other fighters in going up against Brook, with American duo Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman also mentioned.

"Kell Brook is now the money fight that everyone wants in the welterweight division or even above," Shalom said.

"He had a tremendous performance against Amir Khan, rolled back the years, and I think the other fighters have seen that and now thought, 'I fancy it, I want to get in there.'

"Chris Eubank Jr is probably the obvious one - two massive names, and Chris hopefully will be willing to come down and fight him at 154 or 155 - I think that's the only way that one's possible.

"And then there's Conor Benn, Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman - they're all reaching out wanting to fight Kell, but he might retire as well. And I think for him to go out on a high after beating Amir Khan in such tremendous fashion, that's a very, very attractive option for Kell as well."