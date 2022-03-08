Shannon Ryan will fight for the first time as a professional on March 26, live on Sky Sports

Top prospect Shannon Ryan will make her professional debut on Saturday March 26 on the BOXXER Fight Night at the OVO Arena Wembley, live on Sky Sports.

Managed by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua under his banner 258 Management, the Watford hot shot is well versed in combat sports with an extensive career starting in kickboxing when she was five years old, winning multiple international tournaments and culminating in two WAKO titles and recognised as the world's best at her weight. Ryan was then given a place on the Team GB Taekwondo squad.

Searching for a new challenge, Ryan then channelled her focus towards using her fists and found boxing where as an amateur she excelled in winning the 2019 Women's Winter Box Cup and 2018 Alliance Boxing Champion while winning silver at the 2020 London Championships.

Now Ryan is set for professional ranks and the dream of becoming a world champion. She will be trained by Gevon Archilbald and will compete in the super-flyweight division.

Ryan said: "I am excited to be working with a supportive team (258MGT) that will help me establish myself within the boxing industry, the goal is to inspire and motivate the next generation."

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: "I'm looking forward to seeing Shannon's pro debut on March 26 and she is another great female talent to watch out for."

Freddie Cunningham, Managing Director at 258 MGT, said: "Shannon has been working really hard in the background and we are pleased to be able to get her this opportunity on Sky and we are confident she will grab it with both hands."