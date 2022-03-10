Natasha Jonas on balancing motherhood with boxing glory: 'Sometimes you feel like you are not doing what you should do'

Natasha Jonas has explained the difficulties of being a mother and a world champion boxer and revealed her daughter's unique role in her training.

Jonas, a Team GB Olympics pioneer, became a world champion at the third time of asking last month by capturing the WBO super-welterweight title.

She had previously fallen short against Terri Harper and Katie Taylor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player WBO super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas says an England vs Scotland showdown against WBA champion Hannah Rankin would be a showcase event for women's boxing.

Jonas said about balancing motherhood with professional sport: "It can be tough. It is the expectation that you put on yourself.

"It is what society says that being a mother should entail.

"Sometimes you feel like you are not doing what you should do.

"But when I speak to other working mums, they suffer the same struggles. They don't feel like they have enough time. They don't feel like they are doing everything right.

"Now I feel at ease that it will never be perfect.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas became a world champion at the third time of asking by stopping Christian Namus in two rounds. Order repeats at 8am and 3pm on Sunday.

"I am in the same boat as most working mums."

She revealed her daughter's role in a previous fight: "In the Harper camp we had gone into a lockdown so she came with me into the gym.

"She had never been involved so heavily as she was during that camp.

"Joe (Gallagher, Jonas' trainer) would give her a job for the day in the gym!

"She was counting reps! She was giving me water during rounds!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas was delighted to win a world title at the third attempt after stopping Chris Namus in the second round.

"She always knew what her mum does. But she never knew what I did when I got there. Now, she appreciates it."

Jonas believes that the popularity of women's sport has evolved since she began boxing.

"I've been the girl who played football with the lads and was the last one picked," she said.

"The stereotype I had about boxing was that it would be all lads. Do I want to go back to being that little girl?

"I overcame that barrier.

"Male coaches are now more aware and accepting of coaching females.

"Women are more open to boxing being a part of their health and fitness routine."